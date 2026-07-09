Images | Caterpillar opens engineering design center

Caterpillar engineers are able to design, test and refine machines without physically building them. So, the company has opened the Black Hills Engineering Design Center to offer a firsthand look at how virtual reality and advanced visualization are transforming equipment development and training.

The 17,000-sq.-ft. (1579.35 sq. m.) facility serves as a hub, supporting Caterpillar teams worldwide across machines, engines, electrification and autonomy. Inside, teams use extended reality and digital prototypes to collaborate across continents, catch issues earlier and move faster — which the company said reduces the need for costly builds.

The facility is home to about 100 employees, and growing, blending engineering with animation, design and data visualization.

Caterpillar says the Rapid City team plays a critical role in its global organization, developing tools and technologies that help teams design faster, make better decisions and deliver solutions to customers more efficiently. The investment also builds on a longstanding partnership with the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, continuing to strengthen the company’s pipeline of talent and innovation.