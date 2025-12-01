Innovative Uses of Power: The Big Block Wilcraft

Tom Roering designed the Wilcraft to be safe while ice fishing, but the vehicles are also popular with first responders. A Wilcraft Mammoth is shown. (Photo: Wilcraft)

The Wilcraft is an amphibious ice fishing vehicle that has helped make it safer for anglers and first responders to travel across frozen lakes for nearly two decades. As a small specialty equipment manufacturer, a phone call to the North St. Paul, Minn., company may be answered by the CEO, who’s also the guy who invented the vehicle.

Essentially a cross between a john boat and a UTV, Tom Roering built his first ice fishing vehicle in a garage in 1998 and then improved upon that prototype before a production model was introduced in 2006. Steered from the rear, the self-propelled two- or four-wheel-drive machine has retractable wheels so it can sit flat on the ice, and a fishing hook can be dropped through purpose-built holes in the floor. Should a Wilcraft break through the ice, it will float while propelled through the open water by its large rear tires.

Feedback from Wilcraft customers – as well as Roering’s own experience on the ice – has helped the manufacturer stay true to its commitment of continuous improvement since the prototype, but the biggest was yet to come: Roering started work on his latest machine several years ago.

The new Wilcraft Mammoth includes up-front steering and a more powerful engine. The buckets on the left and right sides of the machine plug ice-fishing holes. (Photo: Wilcraft)

“Our newest model, the Mammoth, came about because we wanted to bring the driver forward with foot control for the hydraulic drive pumps, add a windshield and give it a better ride with fully independent A-arm suspension in the front,” said Roering. “Everyone was looking for more horsepower, too, but we needed an internal spline shaft engine so the hydraulic pumps could plug right in without belts or pulleys.”

As the machine grew in weight, a horsepower increase became a necessity – and that’s where the project stalled.

The 40 hp Big Block gasoline engine from Vanguard. (Photo: Briggs & Stratton)

A good time to call

Roering took a call from Ross Thompson one day in January 2021 – a great month for ice fishing in Minnesota, by the way.

“After talking with Tom over the phone, I understood what he needed,” said Thompson, Vanguard sales executive. “The timing was perfect as Vanguard was in the process of releasing a new splined crankshaft option for our Big Block and Small Block Vanguard V-Twin engines.”

After talking with Thompson, Roering tested the 23 gross hp and 40 gross hp Vanguard engines in Wilcraft machines. The first engine choice would fit within the existing Wilcraft EXT model’s frame, but the latter would give customers more power to travel up hills and through deep snow. Suddenly, the larger model could become a reality, and so Vanguard engineers got to work to develop a new configuration of the Vanguard 993 cc, 40 hp Big Block V-Twin horizontal shaft gasoline engine with electronic fuel integration (EFI)/electronic throttle control (ETC). The new powerplant helped increase the speed and power of the Wilcraft Mammoth.

Thompson has worked for Briggs & Stratton/Vanguard for more than 40 years, and these days his focus is on supporting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of recreational vehicles and marine applications such as mud motors, which are outboard engines that are specially designed for shallow water. Given that background, he wasn’t worried about the engine’s ability to withstand harsh weather out on a frozen lake.

“I was not concerned about the cold weather environment the engine would be seeing,” Thompson said. “All Vanguard engines are capable of operating down to -20°F without issue. We have powered other ice fishing vehicles in the past without issues and I have personally experienced -39°F with the 40 hp Vanguard without any issues.”

Wilcraft amphibious ice-fishing vehicles are assembled in North St. Paul, Minn. (Photo: Wilcraft)

Application engineering for the ice

For engineering assistance specific to his application, Roering worked directly with the Briggs & Stratton Power Application Center (PAC), which “played a crucial role with the installation of the engine,” said Thompson. “We’ve got PAC offices in Milwaukee, Japan and Germany, and it’s a service that we offer to our customers to make sure that the marriage between the product and the engine is good.

“Given the Big Block engine has electronic throttle control, our PAC Engineer, Nate Jasinski, helped Tom through the proper control signals needed for the engine. He also helped fine-tune the wiring of the new Wilcraft unit because we had to lengthen the wiring harness.”

The engine was installed in a new frame that was 6 inches wider than previous models, and the prototype was tested in the parking lot as well as more challenging terrain – but the area’s lakes had not yet frozen. Taking it fishing was out of the question.

“Our testing showed the performance of that first unit was quite impressive,” said Roering. “We really hadn’t intended on launching it right away, but then a customer just happened to be in the shop and saw us working on it. He said he wanted one. I said, ‘OK, but keep it quiet.’ Well, he told all his relatives and buddies, and many of them were current Wilcraft owners. One by one, they called us. I guess if you want to get the word out, you have to tell somebody it’s a secret.

A newly built Wilcraft Mammoth is shown waiting for the lakes in Minnesota to freeze. (Photo: Wilcraft)

“Within a month, we had five orders on the books, and then we decided to update the website and do a little bit more of a formal launch. Sales kept rolling in, and pretty soon we were up to one heck of a big number for us.

“I would say 70% of the orders we have for the Mammoth are from current owners, and the ones who got them last season were very happy with the power and the ride because of the new suspension.”

Roering said the typical Wilcraft customer is a serious angler who spends a lot of hours fishing after the lakes and ponds have iced over. The machines are run long and hard.

“Many of them have stated that they would probably give up ice fishing if it weren’t for the Wilcraft and how it gives them easy access and safety,” said Roering.

This article originally appeared in the November-December 2025 issue of Power Progress.