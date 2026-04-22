Isuzu, Toyota to develop fuel cell electric truck

Japan’s Isuzu Motors Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corp. will collaborate on the development of a light-duty fuel cell electric truck. The result is expected to be based on Isuzu’s battery electric Elf EV cabover truck and combine Toyota’s third-generation fuel cell system.

As part of the agreement, both companies will jointly develop the system to ensure its compatibility, and aim to start production in fiscal year 2027 (April 2027–March 2028) and work to advance technologies capable of supporting the high-utilization operating conditions unique to commercial vehicles.

Light-duty trucks are often used for deliveries to supermarkets, convenience stores, and other services that support everyday life. In many cases, these vehicles are equipped with refrigeration or frozen storage capabilities and make multiple deliveries per day, requiring long operating hours and being driven long distances. Under such operating conditions, quick energy replenishment is essential to maintaining operational efficiency.

For such high-utilization applications, Toyota and Isuzu feel fuel cell electric vehicles that use hydrogen as a high-energy-density fuel, represent an effective option.

Isuzu introduced the Elf EV light-duty commerical truck in 2023. (Photo: Isuzu Motors)

Compared to battery electric vehicles, which face the challenge of long charging times, the companies said, fuel cell vehicles can significantly reduce refueling time. Furthermore, because they offer a long driving range per fuel, they are well-suited for harsh operating environments.

One of the challenges to the widespread adoption of fuel cells, said the companies in a joint press release, is the high vehicle price point. Isuzu said it is working to reduce costs by optimizing the vehicle body structure and reviewing manufacturing processes. Meanwhile, Toyota will undertake similar efforts through fuel cell design and manufacturing processes.

By leveraging insight gained through the joint development of the fuel cell route bus Erga FCV, as well as the results of projects conducted by Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corp., the two companies expect to advance control technologies to enhance fuel cell durability as required in commercial vehicles.

Isuzu Motors, Hino Motors and Toyota established Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies in April 2021.