Isuzu Motors names Manthei to lead sales, business development

The PowerTrain Div. of Isuzu Motors America LLC has picked Ryan Manthei to lead Sales & Business Development. In this role, he will work across OEM and distributor channels while supporting the continued development of the Isuzu Diesel Power Unit program.

Manthei joined Isuzu Motors America in 2025 as OEM sales manager and contributed to strengthening relationships with OEM customers while supporting the continued growth of the division’s industrial engine and power solutions business.

Ryan Manthei. (Photo: Isuzu Motors)

“Ryan’s industry experience and strong understanding of both the technical and commercial aspects of our business position him well to lead our sales strategy as we continue expanding our presence in the industrial engine market,” said Ken Martin, executive director, Sales and Supply Chain, Isuzu Motors America, LLC. “We look forward to his continued contributions as we strengthen relationships with our OEM customers and distributor network.”

In his role, Manthei will oversee the division’s dual-channel sales strategy across OEM and distributor markets. He will work closely with leadership, internal teams, and the distributor network to support customers and deliver the reliability, performance, and support associated with the Isuzu Diesel brand.

Manthei has more than 20 years of experience in the industrial engine and power generation industry, with roles spanning sales, application engineering, service, and multi-site operations. He began his career in engineering focused on engine installations and applications and later advanced into senior leadership positions leading sales organizations, developing distributor networks, launching new product platforms, and managing business units focused on growth and operational excellence.