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Isuzu to unveil new 2.2-liter D-Max model in UK
07 April 2026
Isuzu has announced that it will introduce a new D-Max pickup for the UK market which features a new 2.2-liter diesel engine.
The new engine replaces the 1.9-liter version from the previous D-Max. Available with a new eight-speed automatic transmission the pickup has a max. one-tonne payload and 3.5-tonne towing capacity.
Specifications of the Euro 6-compliant 2.2-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel from other regions show the new engine producing 160.9 hp at 3,600 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 2,400 rpm. This is 8.7% more power and 14.3% more torque than the previous model.
The engine features a series of new components, including a new engine block, cylinder head, crankshaft, pistons and connecting rods. There is also a new turbo and high-pressure fuel injection system.
Equipped with DOC, EGR and other aftertreatment systems, Isuzu has reported that emissions have been reduced by 21%.
The new model range will include single cab, extended cab and double cab variants. A DL40 Extended Cab version offers additional load capacity with higher specification.
New Dunlop low-rolling resistance tires are said to deliver improved fuel efficiency and better traction on wet surfaces.
DL40 and V-Cross variants have gained a new driver monitoring system, which also include a 360-degree surround view camera.
Alan Able, MD at Isuzu UK, said: “We’re delighted to formally present the much-anticipated 2.2-liter Isuzu D-Max, with an all-new powertrain, design enhancements and additional features. The New Isuzu D-Max continues to deliver on its strong reputation, stepping up a level to combine its highly versatile load-carrying and towing capabilities both on and off road.”
Every D-Max sold in the UK comes with a 125,000 mile/five-year warranty, plus five years of roadside assistance.
The new D-Max will be unveiled to the UK public at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham in April.
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