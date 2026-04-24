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Isuzu Powertrain expands U.S. distributor territories

KHL Group

24 April 2026

Isuzu Motors America, LLC, PowerTrain Division, announced expanded areas of responsibility for several authorized distributors across key U.S. regions. These strategic adjustments are designed to strengthen service coverage, improve responsiveness and support continued growth across markets served by Isuzu engines for off-road industrial applications.

Under the new alignment:

  • M&L Engine LLC will expand its territory to include Texas and New Mexico
  • Palmer Johnson will expand its territory to include additional areas within California and Nevada
  • Husker Power Products will expand its territory to include Arkansas and Oklahoma

“These changes reflect the continued evolution of our distributor network and our commitment to delivering exceptional support to customers across North America,” said Ryan Manthei, sales & business development manager, Isuzu Motors America, LLC, PowerTrain Division. “Each of these distributors has demonstrated strong performance and deep market expertise. Expanding their territories is a natural next step to better align our capabilities with customer demand.”

The updated territory structure builds on the Isuzu Diesel distribution model, which emphasizes localized expertise, strong service infrastructure and close customer relationships. By aligning territories with distributor strengths and geographic efficiencies, the PowerTrain Division aims to further enhance uptime, parts availability and technical support for end users of Isuzu engines.

Distributors support a range of applications powered by Isuzu engines, including construction, agriculture, industrial equipment and power generation.

Isuzu Motors America, LLC, PowerTrain Division M&L Engine LLC Palmer Johnson Powertrain U.S. distributor territories service coverage Ryan Manthei U.S. Texas
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