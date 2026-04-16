ITA gives update on machine fuel cell conversion project

At the SMOPYC construction machine show in Zaragoza, Spain, the Instituto Tecnológico de Aragón (ITA) has given an update on its project that will test the feasibility of using hydrogen fuel cell power with two NRMMs (non-road mobile machines).

Backed by funding from the European Commission, the H2MAC project will test whether an excavator and a crushing machine can operate successfully using hydrogen fuel cell power.

Started in early 2024, the plan is to have a working prototypes of the machines by January 2028. According to María Garcia Camprubí, scientific coordinator at ITA and project manager for H2MAC, work so far has been focused on finalizing the designs.

“The machines are being designed from scratch, diesel machines which will be adapted to use fuel cell technology. This means packaging of the equipment must be carefully considered,” she said.

Assembly of the prototype machines is expected to start later in 2026. This will be followed by ‘real world’ testing in a working quarry located in the south of Spain. The equipment will complete at least 1,000 hours of testing.

Key KPIs will include emissions reductions, fuel consumption and overall performance of the fuel cells. A further goal will be to have the fuel cells deliver a minimum 80% of the working lifetime of a diesel-powered equivalent.

María Garcia welcomes Andreas Törnblom on the announcement that PowerCell Group will join the H2MAC project (Photo: ITA/H2MAC)

The program brings together a series of partners. These include ZB Group, which provided the crusher/shredder and Hidromek, which produced the excavator that will be adapted to use fuel cell power.

Because of the harsh environment, special attention has been made to air filtration. For this, Mann+Hummel has been brought onboard to deliver related expertise. Fuel cells require very clean air to operate at peak efficiency, with any particulates impacting the longevity of the fuel cell membrane.

Other partners include Finland’s Tampere University, PowerCell Group, which will provide support for implementation of the fuel cell tech, and ANMOPYC, the Spanish Manufacturing Association of Construction and Mining Equipment.

The decision to focus on fuel cell technology was made by the European Commission. The intention is to reduce emissions over diesel-powered machines. Camprubí noted that fuel cells were favored over hydrogen internal combustion engines due to the NOx output of the IC alternatives.

The role of ITA in the project is to test feasibility of fuel cells in such applications. Whether the machines will be brought to market will depend on the OEM partners, based on market interest.