JCB announces launch of new 420X crawler excavator

JCB 420X crawler excavator (Photo: JCB)

JCB is to launch its new 420X crawler excavator, a 40-tonne machine primarily aimed at aggregate production, demolition, earthmoving and quarrying.

Power is delivered from a 240 kW (321 hp) six-cylinder Stage 5-compliant diesel engine which generates up to 1,526 Nm of torque. With a higher engine speed over the preceding model, the new excavator delivers an increasesd hydraulic flow to support multi-tasking across different use cases. Auto Boost is fitted as standard to temporarily increase hydraulic pressures as needed.

Building on the JCB 370X, the 420X offers an undercarriage, slew motor and dig-end structures intended for heavy-duty applications.

The undercarriage has a wider track than the 370X, which improves over-the-side lifting capability. Further, the assembly is two track plates longer than the previous model, helping to increase front lifting capacity and machine stability when working with attachments.

Upper track rollers have been relocated, while an additional lower roller on each side offers improved mobility. Tracks are driven by 50-tonne class motors which deliver 21% more power (up to 345 kW). Additionally, tie down points have been optimized to prevent material buildup beneath the X-frame.

The slew ring on the 420X is now 40 mm larger. This improves durability when performing high-torque swing cycles, such as bench loading and stockpiling. The motor and gearbox have also been upgraded, boosting power while returning lower noise levels.

Other features include the standard Earthmoving Pro Pack, which includes a 2.6 cubic meter bucket. This replaces the 2.34 cubic meter bucket from the 370X.

The 10% increase in volume is supported by a reinforced boom and arm as standard. The arm is now available in 2.63 and 2.23 meter lengths. Additional wear strips have been added to the inner face of the arm, while all front-end components how use a thicker plate for additional reinforcement.

Customers which require additional durability can specify the Heavy Duty Pro pack which includes additional side impact protection plates, heavy-duty belly plates, bucket ram guard and working light guards.

Hydraulics have been designed to deliver maximum productivity and increased lift capability.

The arm’s hydraulic cylinder diameter has been increased over the 370X to deliver improved performance when working with dense material. Combined with larger boom cylinders, the 420X can lift about 940 kg at maximum reach. This further supports use of heavier digging attachments.

All X-Series machines feature the JCB Command Plus cab. This comes with the latest JCB UX interface which, via a 10-inch touchscreen, can be customized to suit operator preference. Other features include keyless start and a hi-definition 360-degree camera.