JCB Powertrain to show new transmissions at ConExpo

At the upcoming ConExpo-Con/Agg trade show, JCB Powertrain is to showcase new tech for OEM customers intended to enhance productivity and efficiency across a range of applications.

First up, JCB will show an all-new derivative of its new JCB DualTech VT transmission. This will be the first time it will be shown to other customers since it was first unveiled in JCB machines in 2016.

The model is a two-speed transmission that combines the benefits of hydrostatic and powershift technologies in the same unit. The latest version has been reengineered to use a more traditional layout that makes it suitable for wheeled machines with conventional drivetrains.

JCB DualTech VT drivetrain which will be on show in Las Vegas (Photo: JCB)

JCB Powertrain’s Global Sales and Applications manager Jon McNulty said: “If you have a product or application that requires a mix of low-speed duties and higher-speed/roading requirements, then DualTech VT is the perfect fit.

“It’s an all-new design and package, tailored initially for the recently launched JCB TM280 loading shovel model. However, due to its compact design, this new derivative of the DualTech VT could be integrated to a number of OEM applications and deliver a ‘best of both worlds’ combination of low-speed hydrostatic controllability combined with a seamless handover to direct mechanical drive.”

The DualTech VT transmission will be joined by another transmission on the JCB Powertrain stand, with the unveiling of the new SS670 synchro shuttle transmission. This is the latest generation of a JCB’s Synchro-Shuttle technology which has evolved significantly in the 48 years that JCB Transmissions has been manufacturing axles and transmissions at its facility in Wrexham, UK.

Replacing the SS600, SS700 and SS750, the new SS670 synchro shuttle transmission is designed for simple, cost-effective driveline configurations. It delivers significant performance improvements via the W300 torque converter and latest synchroniser technology that helps to deliver improved shift quality.

McNulty: “The new SS670 draws on the latest Synchro-Shuttle component and manufacturing technology to create an all-new, low-cost, high-volume solution.”