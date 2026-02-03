Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

JCB Powertrain to show new transmissions at ConExpo

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

03 February 2026

At the upcoming ConExpo-Con/Agg trade show, JCB Powertrain is to showcase new tech for OEM customers intended to enhance productivity and efficiency across a range of applications.

First up, JCB will show an all-new derivative of its new JCB DualTech VT transmission. This will be the first time it will be shown to other customers since it was first unveiled in JCB machines in 2016.

The model is a two-speed transmission that combines the benefits of hydrostatic and powershift technologies in the same unit. The latest version has been reengineered to use a more traditional layout that makes it suitable for wheeled machines with conventional drivetrains.

JCB DualTech VT drivetrain which will be on show in Las Vegas JCB DualTech VT drivetrain which will be on show in Las Vegas (Photo: JCB)

JCB Powertrain’s Global Sales and Applications manager Jon McNulty said: “If you have a product or application that requires a mix of low-speed duties and higher-speed/roading requirements, then DualTech VT is the perfect fit.

“It’s an all-new design and package, tailored initially for the recently launched JCB TM280 loading shovel model. However, due to its compact design, this new derivative of the DualTech VT could be integrated to a number of OEM applications and deliver a ‘best of both worlds’ combination of low-speed hydrostatic controllability combined with a seamless handover to direct mechanical drive.”

The DualTech VT transmission will be joined by another transmission on the JCB Powertrain stand, with the unveiling of the new SS670 synchro shuttle transmission. This is the latest generation of a JCB’s Synchro-Shuttle technology which has evolved significantly in the 48 years that JCB Transmissions has been manufacturing axles and transmissions at its facility in Wrexham, UK.

Replacing the SS600, SS700 and SS750, the new SS670 synchro shuttle transmission is designed for simple, cost-effective driveline configurations. It delivers significant performance improvements via the W300 torque converter and latest synchroniser technology that helps to deliver improved shift quality.

McNulty: “The new SS670 draws on the latest Synchro-Shuttle component and manufacturing technology to create an all-new, low-cost, high-volume solution.”

JCB Powertrain JCB JCB Transmissions new tech OEM customers productivity ConExpo-Con/Agg trade show ConExpo Jon McNulty JCB DualTech VT transmission SS670 synchro shuttle transmission Las Vegas Wrexham, UK
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Eagle integrates with Pi Innovo
Move follows acquisition of Pi Innovo from Dana.
Develon to launch next-generation excavators at ConExpo
OEM returns to Las Vegas with new heavy and compact machines, live demonstrations and hands-on operator experiences
Director of Engineering named at Allient Rochester
Ben Vespone to lead new product development.
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

FREE WEBINAR

The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology

Be among the first to see ArmorSeal™ before its official debut at CONEXPO, with early access to the engineering, testing, and real world validation behind this new approach to long term seal integrity.

📅 Feb 19, 2026 10:00 AM Central Time

Join the preview