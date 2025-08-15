Responsive Image Banner

JCB secures deal to supply backhoes to US military

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

15 August 2025

JCB backhoe has features favored by USMC JCB backhoe has features favored by USMC (Photo: JCB)

JCB has won a $45 million (£33.1 million approx.) contract to supply 4CX backhoe loaders to the United States armed forces.

The order was placed by the US Marine Corps (USMC) and will see JCB machines supplied over the next five years.

The machines will be supported by related attachments and hands-on operator training.

JCB 4CX backhoe loaders included in this contract combine a series of advanced features tailored for tactical and jobsite applications. These include the Powerslide system, which enables precise side-shift boom movement.

Unlike centremount machines, this system expands the digging envelope by 10%, allowing operators to work efficiently in tight spaces.

This is the second contract between JCB and the USMC, following a $39 million (£28.7 million) deal in 2024 to deliver multi-terrain loaders, militarised versions of the JCB Teleskid.

Richard Fox-Marrs, president and CEO of JCB North America, said: “We’re proud that, after an extensive evaluation, the Marine Corps has once again selected JCB. As the world’s leading backhoe loader manufacturer, we value this continued partnership and the confidence placed in our ability to deliver machines that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.”

