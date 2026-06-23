JCB shows two new wheel loaders at Hillhead

JCB 490 wheel loader (Photo: Power Progress)

JCB has presented the largest wheel loaders it has yet produced, the 480 and 490. The new models were on display at the Hillhead show Derbyshire, UK.

Intended for heavy-duty applications, the new models can be used in construction, quarrying, waste handling and port/dockside loading.

Both variants use a Cummins X12 250 kW (335 hp) Stage 5/Tier 4 Final compliant diesel engine delivering 1,695 Nm of torque at 1,400 rpm. This is driven via a continuously variable transmission (CVT) from ZF, which is said to further improve fuel economy.

The CVT box supports ‘single pedal control’ which can help manage travel speed and torque. The transmission also has four virtual gear modes, plus hill-hold and automatic park brake settings for smooth stop/start functionality.

JCB puts forward that the two variants allow the machines to be tailored to meet the requirements of individual customers. For example, the machines have payloads of 8,000 and 9,000 kg respectively.

Further, the wheel loaders can be equipped with standard or long arms. These each have a maximum lift height of 4,445 and 5,000 mm.

The patented loader arm design is described as combining the performance of a traditional Z-bar linkage with the precision of a tool carrier arm design.

This means that the wide-angle, high-torque bucket rotation is maintained across the full working height, delivering complete material discharge when tipping off steep loading ramps.