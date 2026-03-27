JCB tracked excavators certified for B100 biodiesel

JCB has announced that its tracked excavators are now certified to use 100% renewable B100 biodiesel.

This is said to the first time a machine of this type has been approved to use the sustainable fuel.

Also known as fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), biodiesel is derived from renewable biological sources. It contains no fossil diesel and is produced from recycled vegetable oils in a process known as transesterification.

Specifically, it can now be used with the JCB 140X, 145XR, 150X, 220X and 245XR machine variants manufactured from June 2026.

Group Product Innovation director Richard Brooks said: “This milestone development is in direct response to major contractors asking for excavators capable of running on B100. They now have a practical fuel option that delivers genuine carbon savings and one that, in the future, could be extended to other products in JCB’s range, depending on demand.

JCB Heavy Products team leader Heath Vanrooyen pictured with a JCB 245XR tracked excavator (Photo: JCB)

“The use of B100 biodiesel complements JCB’s market-leading battery electric and hydrogen combustion technologies as alternatives to conventional diesel power, providing customers with another route to carbon reduction and sustainable operation. Customers operating machines with Syntech ASB B100 can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 93% compared to standard diesel, delivering an immediate and significant step towards net zero without compromising performance.”

JCB stated that many engine suppliers have only approved the use of B10 or B20 biodiesel in their machines.

JCB has conducted an extensive test and validation program in conjunction with Syntech Biofuel to test X Series excavators with ASB B100 fuel.

The fuel is compliant with BS EN 14214 and certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) standard.

JCB will provide full warranty cover for compliant B100 fuel when machines are specified with a B100 pack and supported by a JCB dealer B100 enhanced service contract.

A straightforward conversion process also allows engines to be returned to conventional diesel operation, helping protect residual values and ensuring suitability for the used machinery market.