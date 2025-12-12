JDPS to highlight OEM applications at ConExpo

John Deere Power Systems will display engine and other power solutions across a range of power and applications. (Source: John Deere Power Systems)

For the first time, John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) plans to spotlight OEM equipment alongside its full range of power solutions at ConExpo-Con/Agg, March 3-7 in Las Vegas, Nev. The approach is mean to reinforce the company’s focus on customer choice and highlight how collaboration with OEMs drives innovation across vital industries.

“At ConExpo, we’re proud to showcase not just our technology, but the real-world success of the OEMs who trust John Deere to power their equipment,” said Julien Le Vély, global director of marketing and sales at JDPS. “We remain deeply committed to advancing the diesel engines many rely on today while investing in a comprehensive portfolio of solutions – including battery and hybrid technology and renewable fuels – to ensure our customers’ success for years to come.”

The booth will display engine and other power solutions across a range of power and applications. The core of the exhibit will be a celebration of the OEM customers who utilize John Deere power in their product applications.

Participating OEMs include:

Bandit Industries featuring their 2290 track whole tree chipper, powered by the JD14 engine to provide the horsepower and high torque needed for efficient chipping.

CK Power unveiling a concept generator built around the new JD4 engine and featuring a compact package, simplified maintenance and optimized performance for utility, construction and rental markets.

Elgin Sweeper Company, displaying its flagship three-wheeled Pelican mechanical streetsweeper, powered by a 4.5 L John Deere industrial engine.

Jones Manufacturing showcasing the rugged Mighty Giant grinder, powered by the JD18 engine to enable optimized fuel efficiency, greater lower-end torque and quiet operation.

JDPS will also feature two John Deere machines in its booth. The 310 X-Tier E-Power backhoe prototype is a 100% battery-electric solution built with John Deere and Kreisel battery technology. It will be displayed alongside a concept mobile charging solution, which was unveiled at bauma 2025.

Also on display will be the diesel-electric 824 X-Tier wheel loader, a large-scale loader powered by the JD9 engine. In addition to learning about the loader’s revamped 9.0L engine, visitors can explore the loader’s Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) technology, which delivers near instant response and simplified operation with a single pedal.

ConExpo Booth W40442