JLG to show new tracked telehandler

1043T Quad Track telehandler concept (Photo: JLG)

JLG, an Oshkosh Corporation business, is set to present its latest equipment concept, which has been designed to tackle the challenges of difficult terrain.

At World of Concrete and ConExpo-Con/Agg, the company will show the new 1043T Quad Track telehandler concept, a tracked solution which combines the reach and capacity of a traditional telehandler with the manoeuvrability of a tracked machine.

The tracked drive means the machine can operate on a range of difficult surfaces where wheeled equivalents would struggle, including loose and unstable ground or in wet and muddy conditions.

“Contractors are being asked to do more work in tougher conditions, and that’s exactly what inspired the innovation behind the 1043T Quad Track telehandler,” said Daryl Stauffer, director, Product Management - Telehandlers, at JLG.

“This preview model reflects how we’re listening to customers and exploring new ways to maintain productivity when the ground won’t cooperate.”

The 1043T Quad Track telehandler has a rated capacity of 10,000 lb (4,536 kg) and a maximum lift height of 43 feet and 5 inches (13.2 meters).

Applications include below-grade foundation restoration, heavy civil construction and deep sheeting and shoring projects, particularly on wet sand or loose inclines. The quad tracks help the machine to ‘float’ over the surface, reducing the need and expense of similarly specified equipment.

“The 1043T Quad Track telehandler is about enabling productivity in the most challenging ground conditions,” said Stauffer. “This concept model lets us show customers how tracked mobility can help their crews stay on schedule when terrain becomes the biggest obstacle.”