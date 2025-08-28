Responsive Image Banner

John Deere acquires GUSS Automation

KHL Staff

28 August 2025

GUSS Automation autonomous sprayer GUSS autonomous sprayers can be remotely supervised by a single operator who can manage up to eight machines. (Photo: John Deere)

John Deere has announced the full acquisition of GUSS Automation, LLC, a provider of supervised high-value crop autonomy, headquartered in Kingsburg, Calif. (USA). The acquisition builds on an existing joint venture established in 2022.

“Fully integrating GUSS into the John Deere portfolio is a continuation of our dedication to serving high-value crop customers with advanced, scalable technologies to help them do more with less,” said Julien Le Vely, director, Production Systems, High Value & Small Acre Crops, at John Deere. “GUSS brings a proven solution to a fast-growing segment of agriculture, and its team has a deep understanding of customer needs in orchards and vineyards.”

Founded by Dave Crinklaw in 2018, GUSS manufactures autonomous sprayers that can be remotely supervised by a single operator who can manage up to eight machines at once. Using GPS, LiDAR and proprietary software, the machines navigate vineyards and orchards with precision to help reduce operator error, labor costs and material waste.

To date, more than 250 GUSS machines have been deployed globally, accounting for 2.6 million acres sprayed over 500,000 autonomous hours.

GUSS Automation autonomous sprayer More than 250 GUSS machines have been deployed globally, accounting for 2.6 million acres sprayed over 500,000 autonomous hours. (Photo: John Deere)

GUSS sprayers will continue to be sold and serviced exclusively through John Deere dealers, as they are today. The business will retain its name, brand, employees and manufacturing facility in Kingsburg. The sprayers will also continue to use John Deere Power Systems engines, first integrated in 2024.

John Deere will support GUSS in expanding its global reach and accelerating innovation, including continued integration with other John Deere precision agriculture technologies, such as Smart Apply, which Deere said enables targeted spraying that offers the opportunity for up to 50% savings on chemical and water use.

“Joining John Deere enables us to tap into their unmatched innovative capabilities in precision agriculture technologies to bring our solutions to more growers around the world,” said Gary Thompson, chief operations officer at GUSS. “Our team is passionate about helping high-value crop growers increase their efficiency and productivity in their operations, and together with John Deere, we will have the ability to have an even greater impact.”

