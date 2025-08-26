John Deere engines compatible with B30 biodiesel

B30 biodiesel is now approved for use across all John Deere Tier 4 engines. (Photo: John Deere)

John Deere announced it has approved the use of B30 biodiesel across its entire portfolio John Deere Power Systems Tier 4 engines. The announcement is being highlighted this week at the 2025 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, IL, where all the company’s equipment operated in its Ride and Drive area will run on B30 biodiesel.

“At John Deere, we’re committed to supporting and growing the use of renewable fuels in our equipment,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president of John Deere Power Systems. “We believe strongly in the role that renewable fuels play in supporting the agriculture economy and are excited to offer our customers – including those who grow the very crops used to make renewable fuels – the opportunity to leverage higher blends of fuels like biodiesel in their own equipment.”

Equipment operated in the John Deere Ride and Drive area at 2025 Farm Progress will run on B30 biodiesel. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

“This initiative is about giving our customers more choices at the pump and supporting the farmers who power our world,” stated Nick Block, director, Global Marketing and Sales, John Deere Power Systems, in a LinkedIn post. “Using higher blends of renewable fuels like biodiesel creates more demand for the very crops our customers grow, strengthening the agriculture economy from the ground up.”

John Deere Tier 4 engines were previously approved for B20 biodiesel and RD100 renewable diesel, with all Tier 3/Stage III A and lower tier engines approved for biodiesel blends up to B100. In addition, all the company’s spark ignition turf and utility equipment is approved for E10 ethanol blend.

John Deere said it is also exploring the use of higher ethanol blends in future engine solutions, including the development of a concept 9.0 L ethanol engine that runs on E98.

Customers interested in incorporating higher renewable fuel blends, including B30, into their operations are encouraged to consult their fuel supplier.