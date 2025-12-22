Responsive Image Banner

John Deere to acquire Tenna

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

22 December 2025

Company offers mixed-fleet equipment operations, asset tracking solutions.

Deere & Company has entered into an agreement to acquire Tenna, a construction technology company, and a holding of The Conti Group. The company offers mixed-fleet equipment operations and asset tracking solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in New Hope, Pa., Tenna offers an integrated construction technology platform designed to automate and optimize construction operation workflows. It was originally founded in 2015 as BuildSourced and changed its name to Tenna in 2017.

The Tenna platform gives contractors a near real-time, full-picture view of their equipment operations and a greater understanding of equipment trends and maintenance needs, while also improving visibility, planning and jobsite coordination to increase productivity and reduce costs.

Deere said Tenna will continue to operate as an independent business marketed directly to construction customers under the Tenna tradename and will focus on scaling and growing the business through its proven mixed-fleet customer-focused business model.

This acquisition is pending regulatory approval and is expected to close in February 2026.

