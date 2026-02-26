John Deere goes ‘All In’ on excavators

John Deere said its new P-Tier excavators, such as the 260 shown here, were designed for performance in trenching, grading, craning and truck loading while refined hydraulic tuning enables fast, smooth cycle times. Performance modes, including Dig, Lift and Eco, help match jobsite power and manage fuel usage. (Photo: John Deere)

With the theme “All In,” John Deere showed dealers and customers it was serious about the excavator market during an event in January at its proving grounds in Sacaton, Ariz. Throughout the desert property south of Phoenix, there were new 210, 230 and 260 P‑Tier models situated at different stations to give operators the opportunity to try new features and functions.

“It’s really four areas we’re committed to when we say we’re ‘all in’ with excavators,” said Justin Steger, product marketing manager, John Deere. “The first one is dependable and durable machines. We all know customers don’t have time for downtime. We’ve got a really high-quality, dependable and durable machine today. We need to continue to build on that. We know the mark that we need to hit, and we’re going to take the time to get it right with proven performance. We’re moving to a completely redesigned electrohydraulic system. The way these machines perform matters, too. We also need to consider things like fuel efficiency, and we need to make it controllable but we also want that brute force when the job requires it.

“Operator comfort is something we’ve taken a lot of time to get right, and not just with a larger cab, but every point that the operator interacts with on these machines. This is their office for the day. Inside the cab, it’s the visibility, it’s the monitor. How do we interact with that monitor and navigate through it in ways that make sense? It comes down to the joysticks, too. One of our customer’s quotes was: ‘Every time I have to take my hands off the joystick, I’m not making money.’ We took that feedback directly.

“And then, of course, there’s all that technology. There’s a lot that’s going to come in the base machine. But what happens when new technology comes out or the job evolves? We need to make it easy to upgrade an existing machine.”

The cabs of the new P-Tier excavator models offer more than 27 in. of legroom, additional storage, 10 points of seat adjustability and tool-free armrest and joystick modifications. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

Test pilots

Redesigned, developed and tested in‑house, the process to bring the new 20‑metric‑ton class machines to life was extensive. Pre-production examples of each model were placed in a variety of real-world applications and put to work by hundreds of customers and operators, resulting in more than 165,000 operating hours. Each machine was given a unique QR code placed on the interior window so the operator could communicate directly with the development team.

“Every component, from the undercarriage and hydraulics to the cab layout, is designed using feedback from the dedicated customer test pilots that participated in this journey with us,” said Steger. “With their support, we are able to deliver the power, precision and performance our operators rely on every day.”

Much of that work centered on optimizing the hydraulic system and ensuring the cab was comfortable and easy to operate for the experienced as well as those who have less time on a jobsite.

Excavator evolution

“With these new machines, we’re talking about the evolution of the John Deere excavator, and our starting point was really solid,” said Robert Moore, senior vice president for Deere. “We have a good reputation for controllability and operator comfort. We had integrated Deere engines into the previous generation, so we had control over the engine and had the ability to do things to improve performance. But we had optimized the engine integration to the point where we were getting as much as we could get out of it. We were able to add some features by listening to our customers, but there were guardrails that controlled what we could do.”

While John Deere was proud of what it offered in its previous excavator generation, jobsites were changing. Technology was no longer something nice to have – it was a necessity.

“This new generation of excavators has been very much about obliterating the guardrails that were at one time keeping us on a given path,” said Moore.

Deere’s engineers looked closely at the hydraulic system.

“The electrohydraulic system in the new excavators was a key enabler,” said Moore. “In an electrohydraulic and software world, we’re able to tune around things in different ways. We’re able to do much deeper levels of integration. We’ve got productivity and overall efficiency, and now we’ve got more levers available to up our game in terms of performance on the machine. And as icing on the cake, we can introduce automation and the potential for future autonomy. The hydraulic system can be integrated with various grade control systems to benefit from all of the advanced features.

“There are now very few limits on what can be dreamt up that the machine can ultimately do, but we work closely with customers to understand what’s important. We learn by listening to a customer’s problem and what they’re doing on their jobsites. We’ve got system engineers and product managers who are busy distilling all that information into the requirements for a new machine. Then we have design engineers and software developers who write the code to make that happen, and we bring it back to the customer to hear how we did. This new generation of excavators has accelerated that loop to where we have pushed software over-the-air to the machine and said, ‘Alright, it’s loaded. Let’s take a look at this.’”

The hydraulic system on the new excavators is a positive flow control system, in which the pumps take their cue directly from the joysticks.

“Operators are not waiting for the load on the machine to drive pump flow,” said Moore. “The command to the machine advances the pump flow, which gives you an advantage in terms of timing and response, and it also gives you an advantage in terms of overall system control when you’re thinking about advanced technology solutions.”

Rather than creating technology in search of a customer, Moore said Deere’s goal has been to offer the technology customers can use now. “We have a lot of technology available to us, but the thing that’s going to make a difference is when we deliver something that makes a meaningful difference to them and that they can trust.”

A John Deere 260 loads an articulated dump truck in a demonstration at the company’s proving grounds in Arizona. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

Climbing inside

Inside the cab, operators get the new G5 Plus 12.8-in. display with a touchscreen for monitoring machine health, managing attachments and viewing camera feeds in full or split screen mode.

One feature that the test pilots all seemed to agree on was that buttons were good – and to resist the temptation to place every control in the monitor.

“Recently there has been a big push to put everything on a touchscreen and now these touchscreens are so loaded,” said Thomas Karczmarczyk, one of Deere’s excavator test pilots who runs KZ Construction in Johnson City, Tenn. “Once all your buttons are in there, you can’t turn the radio up, can’t turn the heat down, you can’t turn your lights on really quick. There are still some functions where I want those hard switches. I want those push buttons so I can operate them. If you’ve put 5,000 hours in that machine, you don’t have to look down to punch that button. You know where it is. You’ve hit it 1,000 times.

“We do want those old analog switches but at the same time, there’s so much technology in there that you can’t have it looking like the USS Enterprise either, with rows and rows of rocker switches. So, I think it’s a good balance in these new machines.”

Boosting productivity

Moving beyond the display, Deere said each feature was designed to boost productivity and scale with customers as their requirements evolve. With connectivity such as Remote Display Access (RDA) for remote viewing, integrated grade control, cameras and sensors, it give operators near real-time information. For tasks such as remotely adjusting settings or troubleshooting equipment on the job, RDA will help customers to find resolutions, said the company.

The new Remote Display Control (RDC) allows customers and (customer-approved) dealers and third parties to remotely access the monitor and adjust settings as if they were in the cab, which Deere said can streamline troubleshooting, training and machine setup.

For safety, machine damage avoidance and virtual fences help protect equipment and surroundings by defining jobsite limits above, below and around the excavator. Optional Advanced Vision and Object Detection Systems also enhance visibility and jobsite awareness. Optional advanced safety and support features include fully integrated cameras with surround-view displays. EZ Control technology, which the company said is exclusive to its machines, simplifies the control of the boom, arm and bucket for underground work, which Deere said will make lifting and craning smoother and more intuitive for operators.

Attachment Manager technology provides setup, calibration tracking and customizable settings for up to 20 attachments, keeping productivity high and operations accurate, the company stated. Deere said this solution also ensures each attachment is properly configured for optimal performance for features such as grade control, virtual fences, machine damage avoidance and SmartWeigh. The latter feature delivers weighing and easy calibration using sensors and technology to calibrate and maintain accuracy.

In addition, all P-Tier excavators offer 2D Grade Control that is upgradeable to the optional full 3D SmartGrade with either Topcon or Leica systems.

Displayed in real time

During the product demonstration in Sacaton, Steger talked through the operation of the new excavators on stage while Remote Display Access and Remote Display Control showed what was happening in real time on large monitors in front of the audience.

“It’s neat for a demo, but it’s really powerful when you’re an operator sitting in an operator station and something’s not working the way you want it to,” said Moore. “With one phone call, the person you’re talking to is looking at exactly what you’re looking at and experiencing the problem with you to help come up with a solution.”

An artist rendering of the expansion planned for the John Deere excavator factory in North Carolina. (Illustration: John Deere)

Historic investments

To deliver on the company’s commitment to be “All In” with excavators, Justin Steger said Deere made “historic investments” in its people. “We have two times the engineers working on excavators than the next largest product line at John Deere. It comes with some investment in research and development dollars, and we’ve got significantly high dollars focused on developing these excavators and also validating them. And it’s also the factories that go into building the machines.”

To that end, the company will make a $70 million investment in its excavator factory in Kernersville, N.C., which will build future generation excavators previously produced in Japan. The facility is expected to employ 150 people, and Deere said it would be home to the only excavators designed, developed and manufactured in the United States.

The Kernersville campus originally opened in 1988 as part of the Deere-Hitachi Construction Corp. When the joint venture with Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. ended in early 2022, Deere bought the N.C. plant along with joint venture factories in Canada and Brazil. Since then, Deere has rolled out new models, including new mini excavators and midsize P-Tier machines, which are built in Kernersville.

This article originally ran in the February 2026 issue of Power Progress.