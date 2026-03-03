John Deere Power Systems unveils JD5 and JD8 engines

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev., John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) is debuting the JD5 and JD8 industrial mid-range engines, the latest additions to the Next Generation Engine (NGE) lineup. Both models are designed to meet Tier 4 Final/Stage V emission requirements and will offer versatility across a range of applications.

The 5.0 L JD5 is anticipated to offer a power range of 125 to 268 hp. (Photo: John Deere Power Systems)

According to Venu Gupta, engine product strategy planning, John Deere Power Systems, the new engines are based on a clean sheet design. “The objective on these is to increase the power density compared to what we have currently,” he stated. “The JD5 and the JD8 operate at a higher power density in a smaller footprint.”

The 5.0 L JD5 will offer an anticipated power range of 125 to 268 hp (93 to200 kW), while the 7.5 L JD8 will offer an anticipated power range of 250 to 389 hp (187 to 290 kW). Both future-proof engines will be compatible with renewable diesel fuel and biodiesel blends, with the ability to adapt to other renewable fuels as the market dictates.

During the design process, focus was also placed on improving serviceability compared to the current generation engines. “The time to maintain or service or the time to repair has considerably improved,” Gupta said. “That will help in the uptime and availability, which impacts the total cost of ownership.”

The engines will be fully integrated into the JDPS connected support system, he added, and will have advanced engine controls for diagnostics and prognostics.

The anticipated launch for the lead application of the JD8 is intended for 2029, followed by the JD5. All timing and final specifications are subject to change based on program requirements.

Kreisel batteries on display

JDPS is also showcasing the latest in Kreisel Electric batteries, which it said are designed to prioritize runtime, energy density and seamless integration.

The 7.5 L JD8 will offer an anticipated power range of 250 to 389 hp. (Photo: John Deere Power Systems)

On display are the KBE.59.750M, which is targeted for production later this year, as well as the KBE.24.450S, KBE.39.750S and KBE.39.750C. These batteries utilize Dynamic Performance Management, which combines cell immersion cooling technology with advanced software systems. According to the company, this technology is engineered to enable efficiency even at extreme temperatures while maintaining high safety standards that help prevent thermal propagation.

Key features of the battery lineup include a modular architecture to allow for stackable, multipack configurations; flexible orientation and installation options to simplify integration for off-highway machinery; and a low temperature spread throughout the module to keep cells within the same range to maximize battery longevity.

JDPS is also developing both stationary and mobile charging options with varying power outputs. This includes concepts unveiled at bauma 2025 that are designed to be deployed quickly and easily to provide adaptable support for electric-powered construction machinery.

The varied lineup on display in Booth W40442 is intended to highlight how the company is developing solutions designed to meet the industry’s evolving demand.

“John Deere Power Systems is strategically investing in the future of diesel technology to ensure it remains a viable, high-performance solution for the long term. The expansion of our Next Generation Engine lineup provides the high-horsepower foundation many customers rely on, while our simultaneous growth in battery and hybrid offerings creates a versatile, multiple-pathway approach to power,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president of John Deere Power Systems.

Beyond its exhibit, John Deere is hosting an educational session featuring Preston Moore, manager, Power Solutions - Electric Powertrain and Charging Systems at JDPS, titled “The Missing Link: Charging Infrastructure and BEV Adoption at the Edge of the Grid”. It will take place on Wednesday, March 4 at 1 p.m. in West Hall, Room 203.