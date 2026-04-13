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John Deere recalls nearly 50 more workers

KHL Staff

13 April 2026

John Deere today announced nearly 50 additional employees will return to work in April across its Dubuque Works and Davenport Works facilities in Iowa and Coffeyville Works in Kansas. The callbacks support growing production needs in construction, forestry and drivetrain component operations.

Earlier this year, John Deere announced multiple rounds of employee callbacks at several U.S. manufacturing facilities, reflecting improving market conditions and increased production demand across several product lines. With this latest round, approximately 324 U.S. employees have returned to work at John Deere since January.

Details

Employee callbacks:

  • 21 employees to Dubuque Works (Dubuque, Iowa)
  • 20 employees to Davenport Works (Davenport, Iowa)
  • 8 employees to Coffeyville Works (Coffeyville, Kansas)

Factory needs: Employees are returning to support general factory needs in fabrication, assembly and material handling.

Timeframe: Employees will return to work in April.

John Deere Dubuque Works Davenport Works employee callbacks production needs market conditions Iowa Kansas
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