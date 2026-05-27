John Deere’s bigger, broader power solutions

Despite the common name, power solutions from John Deere Power Systems aren’t just for John Deere equipment. This is the message the company sought to convey in its expansive indoor booth at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, which included, for the first time, OEM equipment alongside examples from the full range of power system offerings.

John Deere Power Systems featured several OEM partners in its booth alongside the engines and systems that power them. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

“We wanted to communicate that we are bigger and broader than just making power products for our own equipment. We wanted to communicate that they go in a lot of different places, in thousands of different applications, and there’s no better way to do [that] than put it right there and show it,” said Michael Lefebvre, manager - Global Marketing and Product Strategy, John Deere Power Systems, while giving Power Progress a tour around the booth.

That tour started with a display of the JD18 engine in front of Jones Manufacturing’s Mighty Giant grinder and a JD14 in front of a Bandit 2290 track whole tree chipper. Other OEM models featured around the booth included Elgin Sweeper Company’s three-wheeled Pelican mechanical street sweeper powered by a 4.5 L John Deere industrial engine, as well as a CK Power concept generator featuring the new JD4 engine.

“These [customers] have been super excited to be collaborating with us and getting a lot of traffic for their vehicles, as well. It’s been a good partnership, and I think it solidifies some business relationships with customers we’ve had for a long time and that want to keep doing business with John Deere,” said Lefebvre. “We want them to get a little bit of recognition for that.”

Clean sheet next-gen engines

In the section of the booth reserved for mid-range engines, the company teased its Next Generation JD5 and JD8 Tier 4 Final/Stage V overhead cam engines via representative light displays. The lead application of the JD8 is intended to be launched in 2029, followed later by the JD5.

“Our last sort of key puzzle pieces to the Next Generation engine portfolio [are] the JD8 and JD5 engines. It’s the first time we’ve talked about them in the industry,” Lefebvre said. “They are really driving toward much higher efficiency, flexibility and quieter operation while also delivering power levels that will enable some of our customers to downsize from larger engines to smaller ones, especially in the case of the four‑cylinder JD5.”

At ConExpo, light displays were used to “tease” the Next Generation JD5 and JD8 engines. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

A clean sheet approach was taken for the new engines with a focus on delivering increased power density in a compact package, as well as improved serviceability compared to current generation engines.

“It’s been more than a decade since we’ve done a clean sheet version of engines in this power range,” Lefebvre said. “A lot of technologies changed in terms of peak power in the cylinder. All the materials have changed. Turbochargers have changed. Just the ability to get a lot more fuel and air in has made a big difference in terms of driving power density higher.”

The anticipated power range for the 5.0 L JD5 is 125 to 268 hp (93 to 200 kW), with the 7.5 L JD8 slated to range from 250 to 389 hp (187 to 290 kW). Both will be compatible with renewable diesel fuel and biodiesel blends, with the ability to adapt to other renewable fuels as the market dictates.

Diesel and electric alternatives

An area of the booth dedicated to “flexible power” included the diesel-electric 824 X-Tier wheel loader, which combines the 9.0 L JD9 engine with Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) technology. It was shown to highlight the potential for hybrid power solutions in select applications.

“Hybrid in this power range is becoming a big development area for us, especially where we have sort of cyclical operations. A loader is a pretty cyclical operation – it loads and releases, and this is an area where you can recover power,” Lefebvre explained. “So, we’re going through the whole vehicle portfolio to assess where we have high cyclical operation. Now that we have battery technology coming along inside the company, we’re trying to incorporate hybrids wherever we can.”

Batteries from John Deere’s joint venture with Kreisel Electric were also on display. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Batteries from John Deere’s joint venture with Kreisel Electric could be found nearby, including the KBE.59.750M, which is targeted at SOP later this year, as well as the KBE.24.450S, KBE.39.750S, KBE.39.750C, KBE.59.750M and KBE.60.400M. Represented power outputs extend from 24 to 60 kWh.

John Deere deliberately placed the Elgin Pelican sweeper amid these solutions to serve as an example of a machine that could be either diesel or battery powered.

“We are entering a new era in power where the priority is providing customers with diversified options. Rather than being locked into a single configuration, we want to offer the flexibility to incorporate various power solutions based on specific operational needs,” Lefebvre said. “Our focus is on collaborating with OEMs to ensure that whether it’s diesel or electrification, the customer can choose the path that makes the most sense for them.”

Mobile charging

Highlighting 100% electrification was the 310 X-Tier E-Power backhoe prototype, a battery-electric solution built using John Deere/Kreisel battery technology.

“This is a pure electric backhoe manufactured by John Deere. It incorporates three of the 40-kWh batteries, so close to 120 kWh on board,” said Lefebvre. “Most customers are going to get a full eight-hour day runtime.”

This mobile charger prototype is designed to offer fast charging on the jobsite. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Such fast charging could be achieved in the future using the mobile charging system that Deere has in development. Previewed at bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany, and shown to North America attendees at ConExpo, the concept solution is being targeted to serve both agricultural and construction needs.

“It’s one of these batteries on a trailer with all kinds of power electronics on board that allow for fast charging. It’s basically the same voltages and power levels that you’d get from grid-connected Level 3,” Lefebvre said. “When these [machines] are working on jobsites, they’re not always near places that have available power. So, we need to have power to recharge that’s mobile.”

Flexible solutions

The thought behind showing such a variety of solutions in a single setting was to emphasize that John Deere Power Solutions is striving to meet U.S. customer needs wherever and whatever they may be.

“One thing that’s very clear is that region by region, there’s going to be different solutions,” said Lefebvre. “Different parts of the country [have] very different needs. California is still driving very quickly towards electrification and localized emissions requirements.”

In fact, he was approached at the show about a customer in California that urgently needed to have a battery-electric vehicle ready to go by 2030, while in other regions, the aim is to gain more power and fuel efficiency from traditional diesel.

“It’s one of those times, I think, in power development [where] you have to be doing it all,” Lefebvre commented. “And you can’t take your eye off the ball of diesel engines. You need to be – as we are – developing better and more efficient technology in diesel engines, as well. You have to be juggling all those balls at the same time.”