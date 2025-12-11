Johnson Matthey opens H2 engine emissions test facility

Opening of new Gothenburg H2 emissions test site (Photo: Johnson Matthey)

Johnson Matthey (JM) has opened a new facility for testing of hydrogen internal combustion engine emissions control systems.

First announced in July this year, the new testing area is located within JM’s site in Gothenburg, Sweden. Representing an investment of £2.5 million ($3.3 million), the opening was attended by a series of senior JM executives.

The technology company stated ‘JM has developed the new center of excellence to strengthen its world-class heavy-duty vehicle testing capabilities’.

H2 ICEs using zero-carbon hydrogen are said to present a viable path for decarbonising medium- and heavy-duty transport, including trucks and buses.

The investment has added to the existing H2 ICE testing capability at JM, which can now support testing of complete engines. This will help with the evolution of the technology as JM customers look to adopt cleaner transport power solutions.

The new Gothenburg addition include an on-site H2 storage and supply system with compressor and intermediate storage tank, an H2 storage and supply facility (up to 413 bar), H2 flow meter and analyser, plus exhaust measuring instrumentation. Control, sensing and safety systems also feature.

JM’s new facility will support testing of H2 ICEs up to 600 kW (800 hp). Testing will cover the performance of catalysts within the wider engine aftertreatment and control systems with the intent of developing future hydrogen mobility solutions. Gothenburg is already home to medium- and heavy-duty engine test cells.

The H2 ICE investment follows JM’s collaboration with Cummins and tech partner Zircotec, which launched Project Brunel in 2021. The partnership was concluded in March 2025 after delivering ‘proof points’ towards significant improvements in hydrogen engine performance and durability.

Johnson Matthey is a founding member of the Global Hydrogen Mobility Alliance, a coalition of more than 30 major companies across the automotive, energy and technology sectors, aiming to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen solutions in Europe’s transport sector.

The alliance – which includes companies such as BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Air Liquide, and Linde – is urging EU policymakers to prioritise hydrogen mobility as a key component of their decarbonisation and industrial strategies.