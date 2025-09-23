Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish
Just two weeks left: Sign up today for Power Progress Networking Forum
23 September 2025
The Power Progress Networking Forum, a first-of-its-kind event for the industry, is rapidly approaching and sign-up for the event is free to attendees seeking new supplier partners!
The unique event – which will take place Oct. 6th at The Galt House in downtown Louisville, Ky. – is specifically designed to bring buyers and sellers in the engine and powertrain industry together. Delegates are matched with suppliers for a series of face-to-face meetings based on mutual interest. These prescheduled, structured, one-on-one meetings are designed to foster targeted, high-value connections within a focused industry setting.
Supplier participants in the Power Progress Networking Forum currently include:
- Cleanfix
- Cummins Power Systems
- HED
- K5 Power
- Kirloskar Americas
- Knibb, Gormezano & Partners (KGP) Powertrain and Energy Intelligence
- Off-Highway Research
- Origin Engines
- Rehlko
- Trelleborg Sealing Solutions
- Waupaca Foundry
- Ymer Technology
- Zenith Power Products
In addition to one-on-one discussions, participants can look forward to more networking opportunities (and refreshments) plus keynote presentations by:
- Dr. Graham Conway, director – Consulting & Advocacy, Pickering Energy Partners, on trends in the oil and gas outlook and the impact on the power systems and powertrain industry;
- Chris Sleight, managing director, Off-Highway Research, on the state of the global and North American off-highway equipment market, tariff impacts and more.
At the end of the day, you can join us in celebrating the 90th anniversary of Power Progress (formerly Diesel Progress) in a reception sponsored by Cummins Power Systems and hosted by the team at Power Progress, Power Progress International and KHL Group.
To learn more about the Power Progress Networking Forum and register to attend, visit KHLForums.com/PowerProgressForum.
