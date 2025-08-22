Kenworth and WyoTech partner to train diesel technicians

Entrance to WyoTech technical training campus (Photo: WyoTech/Kenworth)

The shortage of diesel technicians in the United States is reported to be getting worse. The American Transportation Research Institute puts forward that while there are about 40,000 job openings each year, fewer then 11,000 technicians are graduating annually from training programs.

To help address the problem, Kenworth recently announced a new partnership with diesel technical training school WyoTech to launch the Kenworth NextTech program.

The program was unveiled during Kenworth Day at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming, which featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided campus tours, the unveiling of Kenworth branded wall art, and a meet-and-greet with students and dealer representatives.

“The Kenworth NextTech program will build a strong pipeline of trained technicians with hands-on experience working with Kenworth’s advanced trucks and powertrains,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for Sales and Marketing.

“Through our collaboration with WyoTech, the Kenworth NextTech program will be key to creating a sustainable workforce for our dealers and ensure exceptional service for our customers.”

The Kenworth NextTech program, which is available to any enrolled WyoTech student, provides access to the same training and proprietary service tools used by Kenworth dealership technicians across North America.

The new program includes such elements as free access to Kenworth Essentials dealer technician training modules and Kenworth trucks equipped with Paccar MX engines and powertrains, together with related tool kits. Also, there is a access to Kenworth’s DAVIE4 diagnostic service tools and software.

“This partnership represents everything WyoTech stands for: industry-driven training, real-world readiness, and building strong pathways into the trades,” said Kyle Morris, WyoTech’s campus president. “Securing this partnership with Kenworth is a pivotal step in giving our students direct access to the technologies and training that today’s industry demands.”