Kenworth presents the new C580 extreme-duty vocational truck

Kenworth C580 extreme-duty truck (Photo: Kenworth)

Kenworth has unveiled its new C580 at ConExpo/Con-Agg, describing it as ‘the next evolution in extreme-duty vocational performance’.

“For more than 50 years, the C500 set the benchmark in severe-service applications around the world, operating in conditions and applications no other commercially available truck can,” said Kevin Haygood, assistant general manager for Sales and Marketing.

“With the C580, we honor that legacy while delivering a more capable and technologically advanced truck that meets the expectations of today’s vocational customers.”

The C580 builds on the proven C500 chassis, while adding tech across the model that includes Kenworth’s latest cab platform.

The new model is available in single- or twin-steer axle configurations, with front-drive axle options supporting 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 and 10x10 configurations. High-capacity axle ratings support up to 44,000 lb on twin-steer axles and up to 165,000 lb on tandem rear axles.

In North America, the standard engine for the C580 is the EPA-compliant Cummins X15 engine, which delivers up to 605 hp and 2,050 lb ft of torque. For international markets, other version of the X15 are offered which comply with Euro emissions.

The C580 is available with a choice of transmissions, including manual options and Allison 4000 and 6000 Series automatics. There is also the choice of the Eaton Endurant XD Pro automated transmission, a first in the extreme-duty segment.

The C580 features a 1,780 square inch cooling module designed to handle high-horsepower operation in stationary, high-altitude and extreme-heat environments.

Full-length parent frame rails extend to the front of the chassis to support FEPTO (front engine power take off) capability for specialized vocational applications. Standard dual 13-inch cowl-mounted ERA air cleaners deliver high performance and ease of service.

““The C500 has gone where no other truck could go, and now the new C580 will do the same – handling the most demanding jobs on and off the road,” said Haygood.

The C580 will enter production in early 2027.