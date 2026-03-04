Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Kenworth presents the new C580 extreme-duty vocational truck

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

04 March 2026

Kenworth C580 extreme-duty truck Kenworth C580 extreme-duty truck (Photo: Kenworth)

Kenworth has unveiled its new C580 at ConExpo/Con-Agg, describing it as ‘the next evolution in extreme-duty vocational performance’.

“For more than 50 years, the C500 set the benchmark in severe-service applications around the world, operating in conditions and applications no other commercially available truck can,” said Kevin Haygood, assistant general manager for Sales and Marketing.

“With the C580, we honor that legacy while delivering a more capable and technologically advanced truck that meets the expectations of today’s vocational customers.”

The C580 builds on the proven C500 chassis, while adding tech across the model that includes Kenworth’s latest cab platform.

The new model is available in single- or twin-steer axle configurations, with front-drive axle options supporting 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 and 10x10 configurations. High-capacity axle ratings support up to 44,000 lb on twin-steer axles and up to 165,000 lb on tandem rear axles.

In North America, the standard engine for the C580 is the EPA-compliant Cummins X15 engine, which delivers up to 605 hp and 2,050 lb ft of torque. For international markets, other version of the X15 are offered which comply with Euro emissions.

The C580 is available with a choice of transmissions, including manual options and Allison 4000 and 6000 Series automatics. There is also the choice of the Eaton Endurant XD Pro automated transmission, a first in the extreme-duty segment.

The C580 features a 1,780 square inch cooling module designed to handle high-horsepower operation in stationary, high-altitude and extreme-heat environments.

Full-length parent frame rails extend to the front of the chassis to support FEPTO (front engine power take off) capability for specialized vocational applications. Standard dual 13-inch cowl-mounted ERA air cleaners deliver high performance and ease of service.

““The C500 has gone where no other truck could go, and now the new C580 will do the same – handling the most demanding jobs on and off the road,” said Haygood.

The C580 will enter production in early 2027.

Kenworth Cummins Allison extreme-duty vocational truck extreme-duty vocational performance severe-service applications ConExpo/Con-Agg Kevin Haygood Kenworth C580 C580 North America
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Volvo CE unveils new machines and US investment at ConExpo
Next-generation excavators and wheeled loaders headline the stand as the company confirms a US$1.2bn commitment to North American manufacturing
OEMs: Great technology, wrong model
Why some equipment OEMs thrive and others stall
Caterpillar presents C3.6 turbodiesel engine in Las Vegas
Also at ConExpo, a preview of the C13D
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

4 Weeks Until Power Sourcing Guide (PSG) Goes to Print

LAST REMINDER

Free Ebook

Brands not in the Power Sourcing Guide risk being invisible when buyers make sourcing decisions.

Find out more in our media pack