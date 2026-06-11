Kinell shows new HVDC coupling system at IVT Expo

Hardware used in the Kinell HVDC system on display at IVT Expo (Photo: Power Progress)

Kinell is a division of the French-owned Fétis Group which specializes in development of electrification solutions for on- and off-highway vehicles and machines.

At the IVT Expo in Cologne, Germany, Kinell has presented its latest development, an HVDC (high-voltage direct current) coupling system intended to solve issues related to powering power take-off systems for a broad range of tools and implements.

Additionally, the coupling can extend the functionality and range of electric vehicles by supporting safe and efficient integration of additional batteries.

Kinell describes the HVDC system as the power backbone of modern electric vehicles. These systems generally combine such elements as a high-voltage battery, power distribution unit (PDU), an HVDC bus and an inverter.

With this architecture, the high-voltage system controls energy distribution while also monitoring and protecting the related hardware/software.

But with electrified machines becoming more commons across various industries, including agriculture and forestry, there is a growing need for a system which offers a better coupling solution.

A simple high-voltage connection is not sufficient – the interface must provide a robust and safe mechanical connection which ensures the entire coupling, power delivery and de-coupling process in complete safety.

The HVDC coupling system developed by Kinell is capable monitoring this series of actions, from checking the coupling/power plug is safe prior to the high-voltage connection, through to pre-charging voltage level balancing and monitoring the connection conditions during operation.

The coupling interface must also be able to rapidly react to any unintended situations, such as plug disconnection or interface overload, protecting the user and the system.

“The key advantage of our HVDC coupling system is its ability to seamlessly integrate independent HV systems into a unified, safe and efficient architecture, through a self-contained solution that handles all aspects of the connection process,” said Michael Schmitt, Kinell’s managing director.

Based on this architecture, the HVDC system developed by Kinell has been used to deliver power take-off from a battery-electric MAN 4x4 truck. In this case, the coupling system uses an AEF/ISO 23316-2 high-power interface to connect swappable batteries which serve as a range extender.

“In this application, we demonstrated how external battery units can be flexibly deployed to extend vehicle range while maintaining full system integrity,” explained Schmitt.

Speaking with Power Progress at the IVT Expo, Schmitt noted that a tractor OEM is now planning to offer the HVDC system developed by Kinell as optional equipment.