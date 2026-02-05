Responsive Image Banner

Kioti, Naïo collaborate on new robotic platform

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

05 February 2026

Next-generation robot expected to be unveiled at the end of 2026.

Kioti Europe, a global agricultural equipment brand of South Korea’s Daedong Group, and Naïo, a French specialist in agricultural robotics, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to mark the launch of a strategic and industrial partnership.

This collaboration will bring together Kioti’s industrial expertise and international commercial network with Naïo’s know-how in agricultural robotics. The partnership aims to develop and deploy innovative solutions that address the key challenges facing modern agriculture, including productivity, labor shortages, reduced workload for farmers, and the transition toward more sustainable practices with lower chemical inputs.

“This collaboration with KIOTI represents a major milestone for Naïo. It will enable us to accelerate the industrialization of our technologies and significantly expand our reach, both in France and internationally,” said Matthias Carrière, general manager of Naïo.

Under this partnership, Kioti and Naïo will cooperate on several strategic areas, including the industrialization of robotic agricultural solutions, cost optimization, and commercial development across European and international markets. The shared objective is to accelerate farmers’ access to reliable, high-performance, and economically viable robotic technologies.

As a first concrete foundation of this partnership, the two companies will work jointly on the development of a new robotic platform. This next-generation platform will combine the strengths of both companies and is expected to be unveiled at the end of 2026.

“This strategic partnership with Naïo represents a significant step forward in Kioti Europe’s mission to bring practical, innovative robotics to farmers,” said Douglas Kang, CEO of Kioti Europe in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “By combining our industrial expertise and global reach with Naïo’s cutting-edge robotic technology, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation solutions that make farming more efficient, sustainable, and accessible. Together, we are committed to shaping the future of smart agriculture.”

The official announcement of the partnership and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding was expected to take place during the GoFar Tour launch event on February 4, in the presence of both companies’ teams. The inaugral launch event near Toulouse, France, marks the 10th anniversary of FIRA, the international agricultural robotics forum founded by GoFar.

