Kobelco’s next-gen 85-ton crawler excavator

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA Inc. has launched the SK850LC-11, a “Next Generation” -11 crawler excavator that weighs roughly 186,000 lb. and includes a new 512-hp Isuzu Tier 4 Final engine. Fuel savings is achieved via the combination of a boom to arm hydraulic regeneration system, ECO-Mode, auto idle stop and auto engine deceleration.

Kobelco’s SK850LC-11 next-gen excavator. (Photo: Kobelco)

The pilot-controlled hydraulic system delivers smooth response to operator input with a digging force of 90,598 lbf. and an arm force of 61,148 lbf. Features include auto warm-up, combination rotation with two-way nibbler breaker with case drain, ISO/BHL pattern changer and boom and arm safety valves.

With the press of a switch, the Independent Travel function dedicates one hydraulic pump to the travel system and one to all other functions, allowing the machine to smoothly travel while maintaining the ability to lift, swing and carry heavy loads. Heavy Lift and Power Boost (with unlimited time use) selection provides additional power in tough conditions.

The cabin includes a seven-way adjustable, heated air suspension seat that moves with the armrests and hydraulic controls. The pilot levers move horizontally without arching the wrist, while also providing shorter lever strokes to enable swifter, more precise movement.

A jog dial on the right-side console integrates multiple functions into a single user interface with the 10-in. color monitor. The menu screen provides access to key operating information as well as a 270-degree view from the machine’s standard three-camera system. The hydraulic flow-rate modes of the breaker, nibbler and rotating grapple are now fully adjustable through the monitor, along with the mode settings for other attachments.

The machine’s heavy-duty exterior includes a retractable undercarriage, three track guides, belly guards, swivel guard and folding cat walks. For added safety, it has LED work lights, rear swing flashers, a battery disconnect switch and a heavy-duty Level II FOPS cab guard.