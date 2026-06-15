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Komatsu celebrates new Peoria haulage HQ

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

15 June 2026

On June 11, Komatsu celebrated the grand opening of its new office building and Customer Experience Center in Peoria, Ill. The company said the new facility serves as its Surface Haulage Headquarters and a hub for engineering, innovation, sales, manufacturing management and other functions supporting the company’s global mining business.

Komatsu Peoria expansion Ceremonial Tree Planting A ceremonial tree planting was held during the grand opening. (Photo: Komatsu)

The investment in the new site builds on the company’s longstanding presence in Peoria and replaces an office building originally constructed in the 1970s. A ceremonial tree planting held during the grand opening served as a symbol of Komatsu’s continued growth in Peoria and its commitment to support the community, employees and customers through sustainable innovation.

The facility is designed for operational efficiency and environmental responsibility, Komatsu noted, supporting its broader sustainability goals while creating a modern, collaborative workplace for employees and visitors. It includes a purpose-built environment for cross-functional teams to support the development of next-generation mining technologies and strengthen customer engagement. The immersive Customer Experience Center also offers a dedicated space for visitors to experience the company’s capabilities, product advancements and role in supporting the future of mining.

Dan Funcannon, senior vice president, Surface Haulage, Komatsu, speaking at the Peoria facility grand opening. (Photo: Komatsu)

“From our work in electric-drive haulage to technologies that support low-emission mining, this site represents our commitment to creating value together with our customers, employees and community for generations to come,” stated Dan Funcannon, senior vice president, Surface Haulage, Komatsu.

The grand opening also highlighted the 400-ton capacity 980E-5SE, Komatsu’s largest mining truck, built and displayed at the entrance to its Peoria operations. The truck, which features electric-drive technology, was named the 2024 “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois” in the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s Makers Madness competition.

Komatsu Illinois Manufacturers’ Association grand opening Surface Haulage Headquarters global mining business Makers Madness competition Dan Funcannon 980E-5SE 2024 "Coolest Thing Made in Illinois" Peoria, Ill. Peoria
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