Komatsu Chattanooga facility celebrates 40 years

On July 10, employees, customers, elected officials and community members gathered to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Komatsu’s Chattanooga Manufacturing Operation (CMO).

Employees, customers, elected officials and community members gathered for the 40th anniversary celebration. (Photo: Komatsu)

Established in 1985 as Komatsu’s first manufacturing facility in the United States, the Chattanooga plant has grown into a cornerstone of the company’s North American manufacturing network. Today, the campus produces medium-size hydraulic excavators, articulated haul trucks and forestry equipment while supporting engineering, product development and supply chain operations that serve customers across North America.

Over the past four decades, the facility has continually expanded its capabilities. A recent milestone includes the 2023 return of production of the company’s line of HM400 articulated haul trucks, which had been manufactured in Japan since 2009.

The celebration included the unveiling of a a specially customized PC490LC-11 excavator built for D.H. Griffin. (Photo: Komatsu)

The 40th anniversary celebration showcased a lineup of machines manufactured at CMO, along with the unveiling of the 60,000th excavator produced at the facility – a specially customized PC490LC-11 excavator built for demolition, environmental and infrastructure contractor D.H. Griffin.

Another highlight was the unveiling of the restored WA450-1 wheel loader known as the “Ochi Loader.” Originally built in March 1988, the machine was closely associated with CMO’s first Japanese general manager, Mr. Shohei Ochi. Restored by Chattanooga employees, the loader now serves as a permanent tribute to the people who helped establish the facility’s culture of quality, safety and continuous improvement.

“For 40 years, our Chattanooga plant has demonstrated what can be achieved when talented people are committed to quality, innovation and continuous improvement,” said Rod Bull, CEO, Komatsu North America. “Reaching 60,000 excavators is an incredible milestone, but what makes Chattanooga truly special is the generations of employees whose dedication has helped build Komatsu’s reputation with customers across North America.”