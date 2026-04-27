Komatsu reaches autonomous mining milestone

The 1,000th commissioned autonomous haul truck is a Komatsu 930E -5AT ultra-class electric drive truck. (Photo: Komatsu)

Komatsu said it has reached an historic milestone in autonomous mining, commissioning its 1,000th autonomous ultra-class haul truck equipped with its FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System. According to the company, it was the first to market with a commercial autonomous mining solution in 2008 and is now the first OEM to commission 1,000 autonomous ultra-class trucks worldwide.

The 1,000th truck is a Komatsu 930E-5AT, an ultra-class electric drive truck (EDT) with a 290-metric-ton payload, deployed at Barrick’s Nevada Gold Mines operation in the United States. The 930E ultra-class EDT stands as Komatsu’s most widely deployed model, representing more than 500 autonomous trucks across customer sites today.

“Commissioning our 1,000th autonomous haul truck is a defining moment for Komatsu and for the mining industry. It reflects nearly two decades of innovation, collaboration with our customers and a relentless focus on creating real operational value,” said Peter Salditt, president, Mining Business Division, and CEO, Komatsu Mining Corp. “We are incredibly proud of this milestone, and even more excited about what lies ahead as we continue to advance autonomous, electrified and software-defined solutions that help our customers operate more safely, productively and sustainably.”

Since its commercial introduction, customers using FrontRunner have collectively moved over 11.5 billion metric tons of material, Komatsu noted. It is deployed at mine sites across North America, South America, Australia and Europe, spanning diverse commodities and operating conditions.

“FrontRunner has elevated both the quality of work for our people and the way we meet production goals at our Nevada operations,” said Mark Hill, president and CEO, Barrick. “By transitioning operators away from haulage activities and enabling more predictable operations, autonomy supports safer, more skilled roles while helping us use energy more efficiently and reduce our environmental footprint. Together with Komatsu, we see a significant opportunity to advance productivity further while benefiting our workforce and community.”

Looking forward, Komatsu said it is accelerating the next generation of autonomous mining equipment through the advancement of a software-defined vehicle strategy – laying the foundation for mining machines that continuously evolve, adapt to site-specific conditions and unlock new levels of productivity and sustainability over the life of the asset.