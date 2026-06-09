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Komatsu to open Arizona parts distribution center

KHL Staff

09 June 2026

Komatsu to open parts distribution facility in Mesa, Arizona The 270,000-sq.-ft. parts distribution hub is expected to help support the company’s customer base in the Western U.S. (Source: Komatsu)

Komatsu announced the planned opening of a new parts distribution facility in Mesa, Ariz., USA. The new location is intended to strengthen parts availability across the Western United States, improve delivery responsiveness and help dealers and customers maximize equipment uptime across the region.

The investment in the 270,000-sq.-ft. distribution hub includes automation, storage systems and operational enhancements designed to position inventory closer to customers and streamline delivery. Its capabilities will include:

Currently under development, the new location is expected to become operational by the end of 2026.

“This investment reflects Komatsu’s long-term commitment to strengthening support for our dealers and customers across the Western U.S.,” said Danny Murtagh, vice president of Parts and Infrastructure, Komatsu. “With expanded distribution capabilities and greater inventory availability positioned closer to our customers, we can respond faster, improve equipment uptime and deliver a better overall support experience.”

Komatsu parts distribution center parts distribution facility parts distribution hub Danny Murtagh Arizona Mesa, Ariz., USA
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