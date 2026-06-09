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Komatsu to open Arizona parts distribution center
09 June 2026
Komatsu announced the planned opening of a new parts distribution facility in Mesa, Ariz., USA. The new location is intended to strengthen parts availability across the Western United States, improve delivery responsiveness and help dealers and customers maximize equipment uptime across the region.
The investment in the 270,000-sq.-ft. distribution hub includes automation, storage systems and operational enhancements designed to position inventory closer to customers and streamline delivery. Its capabilities will include:
- Stocking parts for construction, mining, forklift and forestry equipment
- Improving regional parts availability through localized inventory
- Reducing freight distance and transportation requirements
- Enabling next-morning delivery to many Western dealers
Currently under development, the new location is expected to become operational by the end of 2026.
“This investment reflects Komatsu’s long-term commitment to strengthening support for our dealers and customers across the Western U.S.,” said Danny Murtagh, vice president of Parts and Infrastructure, Komatsu. “With expanded distribution capabilities and greater inventory availability positioned closer to our customers, we can respond faster, improve equipment uptime and deliver a better overall support experience.”
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