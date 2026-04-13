Kubota breaks ground on $30M Kansas test center

Kubota North America announced it has broken ground on a new construction equipment test center in Salina, Kansas. According to the company, the $30 million investment reinforces its long-term commitment to designing, engineering and validating compact construction equipment in North America for customers across the region.

Kubota’s Construction Equipment Research and Development North America (CERDNA) operation was established in Salina in 2021 to bring engineering, testing and validation activities closer to customers. The additional investment by Kubota North America represents the next phase in its growing construction equipment business.

The design of the 57,000-sq.-ft. facility will be executed by Great Plains Manufacturing (GPM), a Kubota subsidiary, and will enable rigorous performance, durability and reliability testing under controlled, repeatable conditions that Kubota said replicate real-world construction applications. This will enable the equipment to meet the performance, durability and uptime expectations of professional operators and fleet customers across North America, the company added.

“This expansion is a clear statement of Kubota’s long-term commitment to investing in America and growing our compact construction business here,” said Todd Stucke, president of Kubota North America. “Kansas has been a strong partner, and the Salina facility will play a critical role as we continue to expand our construction equipment portfolio and support customers across North America.”