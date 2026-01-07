Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Kubota unveils autonomous solution, concept robot

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

07 January 2026

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Kubota announced the commercialization of a smart, integrated autonomous solution developed in partnership with Agtonomy for the specialty crop market. The solution is fully built into the 105.7-hp diesel Kubota M5 Narrow tractor with advanced sensing and artificial intelligence.

Kubota M5 Narrow tractor with integrated autonomous solution. (Photo: Kubota)

Kubota said its approach to commercialization prioritizes customer choice and the human experience. Rather than simply automating traditional workflows, the company said it designs smart and flexible machines that let customers work the way they prefer, whether in the seat or with the swipe of a finger, while maintaining the performance and ease of use they expect.

“Physical AI is a key inflection point for our industry and for Kubota,” said Brett McMickell, chief technology officer for Kubota North America. “Decision making, obstacle detection and voice recognition capabilities mean AI real-time insights will now inform tasking, labor assignments and efficiency improvements.

“This is just the beginning of what is possible when you design technology around human needs,” he continued, “enhancing the way customers live and work rather than focusing only on technical capability. We can now facilitate more complexity with more certainty and more simplicity than ever before.”

Luxury wine supplier Treasury Wine Estates, which is leveraging Kubota’s intuitive solutions in the field, joined the company at CES to share best practices for testing autonomy.

“We put Kubota’s M5 Narrow tractor to work during mowing and under-vine cultivation,” says Marc Di Pietra, regional service maintenance manager, Treasury Wine Estates. “It handles routine passes with autonomy and sensing across every row and block, which reduces rework, increases efficiency, and gives our team more time to focus on what matters most.”

Kubota’s concept versatile platform ‘transformer’ robot (KVPR). (Photo: Kubota)

Also at CES, Kubota introduced a concept versatile platform ‘transformer’ robot (KVPR) that expands, contracts and moves along every axis, which Kubota said delivers the adaptability of multiple machines in one solution. The vehicle’s central chassis allows it to adapt its width and height to suit the shape of furrows or the growth stage of crops. The KVPR can also use attachments mounted to the sides top or underside of the machine.

In addition, the company showed a Digital Twinning system, an integrated suite of hardware, software and real-time remote applications designed for real-time, persistent data monitoring, whether tracking a single bud or managing an entire operation.

Kubota Treasury Wine Estates Agtonomy autonomous solution artificial intelligence specialty crop market CES Brett McMickell Marc Di Pietra Kubota M5 Narrow tractor smart, integrated autonomous solution Las Vegas North America
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Develon opens new training, testing center
Facility located near Tucson International Airport.
Cat expands collaboration with NVIDIA on physical AI and robotics
Caterpillar has announced an expanded collaboration with chip firm NVIDIA to develop AI-enhanced products and manufacturing systems
Caterpillar CEO highlights tech convergence at CES
Company also pledges $25 million to support future workforce
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

How Donaldson is putting the seal on innovative filtration

NEW ARTICLE

Marginal gains are a significant talking point in industry today, playing a primary role in moving the productivity needle in the right direction.

Read now