Latest Hyundai excavator gets new engine

HD Construction Equipment Hyundai North America’s new HX210L long-track excavator has a rated operating weight of 54,900 lb. (24,900 kg) and maximum dig depth of 21 ft. 9 in. (6.32 m).

The unit is powered by the new 5.0 L Hyundai DX05 inline four-cylinder, turbocharged and intercooled diesel engine rated 186 net hp (139 kW). The Tier 4 Final/Stage V engine delivers 6% more torque (704 lb.-ft./955 Nm) and 7% greater fuel efficiency, while reducing DEF consumption by 30%.

Hyundai’s HX210L long-track excavator is powered by the new 5.0 L Hyundai DX05 engine. (Photo: HD Construction Equipment Hyundai North America)

The excavator’s proven pilot-controlled hydraulic system is designed to deliver the traditional feel and performance operators of existing Hyundai models, while making it a budget-friendly choice for rental houses and larger fleets, the company stated.

The HX210L is built on the same heavy-duty platform as the more robustly equipped HX230L. It comes standard with a 10,800-lb. (4,900 kg) heavy counterweight to enhance stability and lifting capacity. Its reinforced upperstructure, upgraded swing bearing, increased swing torque and larger capacity, heavy-duty buckets are designed to help boost productivity.

Upgraded operator comfort features include a standard wider heated/cooled seat and improved venting for enhanced climate control. Optional packages bring comfort features on par with luxury automobiles, Hyundai asserted.

Replacement intervals for engine oil, engine filters and fuel filters have been extended from 500 to 1,000 hours when CK-4 engine oil is used. Coolant replacement intervals have also been extended from 2,000 to 6,000 hours.

A new, optional safety feature is a white-noise alert tone that uses a wideband frequency to warn people on the jobsite of the machine’s presence then quickly dissipate. Other optional safety features include Smart Around View Monitoring that works off six cameras and applies AI to automatically detect people passing or working around the machine during operation.

Five years of the Hyundai Connect remote management system – which includes location tracking and theft prevention, maintenance notifications and fleet monitoring – comes standard on the HX210L.