Leadership change for Morrow Batteries

Lars Christian Bacher will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Morrow Batteries ASA after he led the company for three years. Jon Fold von Bülow, one of the company’s founders, is to assume the role of acting CEO.

“We have mutually agreed that now is the right time for this transition,” said Ann-Christin Andersen, who was appointed as the company’s Chair of the Board in May 2025. “Lars Christian has made a significant contribution to Morrow’s development, and we are grateful for his efforts. We are entering a new phase with fresh leadership.”

Jon Fold von Bülow. (Photo: Morrow)

Going forward, Norway-based Morrow said it would focus on industrial partners that require the company’s battery expertise, capacity and technology.

“The strategy going forward will place greater emphasis on partnerships with industrial players. We have a significant responsibility toward our employees, owners, and supporters who have invested in us, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Andersen.

Jon Fold von Bülow, formerly Chief Science Officer, will assume the role of acting CEO. At the same time, Andersen will take an active role as Executive Chair to ensure continuity.

Lars Christian will reportedly assist the company through March 2026.

“The batteries we are producing in Arendal [the location of its Morrow Cell Factory in Norway] receive good feedback from customers who test them,” said Andersen. “We see increasing interest from European players, including the defence sector. We have also proven our ability to produce quality batteries that meet strict safety and environmental requirements. At the same time, the market situation is demanding for us and the battery industry in general.”:

The battery market has changed significantly since Morrow was established in 2020. International overcapacity and increased imports of low-cost products have created strong price pressure, while capital costs have also risen. The company said it sees a clear political and industrial priority in the EU and Norway to build European supply chains, driven by electrification, industrial transformation and the increasing need for energy security.

“This company brings technology and expertise that are essential for Europe’s future,” said Andersen. “Developing European capacity for critical components de-risks both energy security and the defence industry, ensuring greater strategic autonomy. Morrow is currently the only European manufacturer of LFP batteries of this size.”

On its website, Morrow said it tailors batteries to meet the needs of diverse market segments. Through its Morrow Development Centre, located within the Morrow Cell Factory, engineers collaborate closely with customers to design and customise battery cells that precisely match their requirements including Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), commercial mobility and industrial and off-road applications.

The company said its Arendal facility was to become the first European producer of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells at giga-scale when it started production in late 2025. The battery technology is suitable wide range of applications from energy storage and commercial mobility to industrial and off-road applications.