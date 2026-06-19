Liebherr expands capacity to support power gen

Liebherr-Components and its partner Rehlko celebrated the strategic capacity expansion of the Colmar (France) production site. (Photo: Liebherr)

On June 2, Liebherr-Components celebrated the strategic capacity expansion of the Colmar (France) production site together with its partner Rehlko. The event highlighted the companies’ collaboration and their shared ambition to support growing demand for power generation applications worldwide.

Brian Melka, president and CEO of Rehlko, described the ceremony as an important milestone in the companies’ growth strategy as they scale capacity to support “the accelerating digital backbone.”

“As data center demand continues to grow, customers are prioritizing resilient, scalable power solutions with zero downtime,” he said. “This expansion demonstrates our commitment to disciplined decision-making and follow-through, strengthening our ability to convert a growing backlog into long-term revenue and capture additional market share in the data center sector while reinforcing our leadership in critical energy solutions.”

The partnership between Rehlko and Liebherr has steadily evolved since the launch of the KD Series generator range in 2016. In May 2025, the companies expanded their strategic collaboration to further advance engine technology and meet growing demand.

Liebherr said the investment at Colmar marks a significant step in its strategy to further broaden its presence in the power gen market “by providing robust, high-performance engine solutions for standby, prime and continuous power applications.”

The aim of the extension is to significantly increase production, logistics and testing capacities, as well as to support the development and manufacturing of high-power combustion engines for key partners and a range of power generation applications, the company stated. The project also reinforces the site’s capabilities in engineering, testing and validation.

“This expansion reflects more than an investment in capacity – it demonstrates our long-term commitment to our partnership with Rehlko, to the Colmar site and to the sustained growth of our industrial capabilities,” said Jens Krug, managing director of Liebherr-Components Colmar SAS. “With this investment, we are creating the conditions to support future growth, drive innovation and address evolving market needs.”