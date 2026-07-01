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Liebherr holds groundbreaking ceremony for Colmar extension

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

01 July 2026

Liebherr has held the groundbreaking ceremony for an extension to its existing engine production site in Colmar, France.

The plant, officially known as Liebherr Components SAS, specializes in production of various high-performance IC engines intended for power gen and other applications.

Artist's concept of the planned extension at Colmar Artist’s concept of the planned extension at Colmar (Photo: Liebherr)

On the back of the approx. €90 million investment, Liebherr is expecting to almost double engine output at the plant by 2030.

The new addition will create a further 11,600 square meters of production and logistics floorspace, while increasing assembly operations from 13 to 18 stations.

A further two high-power test benches will be added, bringing the site’s total to six.

In addition to the added capacity, the newly-extended site will play a key role in development of new, high-power engines intended to support power delivery for large-scale customers, including data centers.

The new addition is excepted to create a further 200 jobs at the Colmar plant.

Liebherr Liebherr Components SAS engine output high-power engines production and logistics floorspace groundbreaking ceremony Colmar France
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