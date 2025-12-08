Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Liebherr inaugurates new hydraulic cylinder facility

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

08 December 2025

Inauguration of Liebherr-Components hydraulic cylinder facility in Oberopfingen, Germany Opening ceremony of the new facility (left to right): Ulrich Hammerle and Thomas Sonntag, Managing Directors of Liebherr-Components Kirchdorf GmbH; Jan Liebherr, President of the Administrative Board of Liebherr-International AG; Rainer Langenbacher, Mayor of Oberopfingen; Willi Liebherr, Member of the Administrative Board of Liebherr-International AG; Reinhardt Schwarz, local representative of Oberopfingen. (Photo: Liebherr)

After three years of construction and relocation, Liebherr announced that the new Oberopfingen (Germany) hydraulic cylinder facility of Liebherr-Components Kirchdorf GmbH has been completed and put into operation. The new complex was inaugurated in November by the Liebherr family in the presence of the mayor and the local representative of Oberopfingen.

The site has been expanded by three production halls and two administration buildings, adding around 46,000 sq. meters of production. A total of 33 machines were moved from the original hydraulic cylinder production site in Kirchdorf an der Iller to the new facility, with further investments made in roughly 20 new machines and equipment. The move significantly increases the company’s production capacity.

In addition, the newly acquired space offers possibilities to further improve production and processes to optimally adapt to customer needs, the company said. The modernization of the technical equipment and the consistent alignment of production facilities along the value-added process form the basis for more efficient working methods and shorter running times, the company added.

Liebherr-Components hydraulic cylinder facility in Oberopfingen, German After the second construction phase, the Components site in Oberopfingen (Kirchdorf) comprises around 69,000 sq. meters of space. (Photo: Liebherr)

“This project would not have been possible without the commitment of our employees and thorough project organization. Thanks to this joint effort, the relocation went very smoothly,” said Thomas Sonntag, managing director for Administration and Sales in Oberopfingen. “We can now provide our customers and partners with the best possible service and expand our product range at the same time.”

With the project’s completion, Liebherr has consolidated its mechanical manufacturing operations for all business areas into one site, creating the foundation for higher efficiency and optimal supply chain logistics. The site now employs around 550 people.

“We are delighted that after almost seven years, in which we had to overcome the challenges of managing two production sites at a time, we not only have our entire workforce under one roof, but also an opportunity to properly position ourselves for the future,” said Ulrich Hammerle, managing director for Production and Technology in Oberopfingen.

Liebherr-International AG Liebherr-Components Kirchdorf GmbH Liebherr hydraulic cylinder facility production capacity production Opening ceremony relocation Thomas Sonntag Ulrich Hammerle Jan Liebherr Oberopfingen Kirchdorf an der Iller
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Dragonfly Energy debuts industrial-grade power stations
New LiFePO-powered portable power stations are designed for professional and off-grid applications
Former Hilti executive to lead Aggreko in Canada
Paul Nascimento joins Aggreko after more than 10 years career at global tools specialist Hilti.
Turntide, Electrified Motors now turnkey solutions partners
Companies will deliver plug-n-play motor-inverter electrification solutions
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download