Liebherr inaugurates new hydraulic cylinder facility

Opening ceremony of the new facility (left to right): Ulrich Hammerle and Thomas Sonntag, Managing Directors of Liebherr-Components Kirchdorf GmbH; Jan Liebherr, President of the Administrative Board of Liebherr-International AG; Rainer Langenbacher, Mayor of Oberopfingen; Willi Liebherr, Member of the Administrative Board of Liebherr-International AG; Reinhardt Schwarz, local representative of Oberopfingen. (Photo: Liebherr)

After three years of construction and relocation, Liebherr announced that the new Oberopfingen (Germany) hydraulic cylinder facility of Liebherr-Components Kirchdorf GmbH has been completed and put into operation. The new complex was inaugurated in November by the Liebherr family in the presence of the mayor and the local representative of Oberopfingen.

The site has been expanded by three production halls and two administration buildings, adding around 46,000 sq. meters of production. A total of 33 machines were moved from the original hydraulic cylinder production site in Kirchdorf an der Iller to the new facility, with further investments made in roughly 20 new machines and equipment. The move significantly increases the company’s production capacity.

In addition, the newly acquired space offers possibilities to further improve production and processes to optimally adapt to customer needs, the company said. The modernization of the technical equipment and the consistent alignment of production facilities along the value-added process form the basis for more efficient working methods and shorter running times, the company added.

After the second construction phase, the Components site in Oberopfingen (Kirchdorf) comprises around 69,000 sq. meters of space. (Photo: Liebherr)

“This project would not have been possible without the commitment of our employees and thorough project organization. Thanks to this joint effort, the relocation went very smoothly,” said Thomas Sonntag, managing director for Administration and Sales in Oberopfingen. “We can now provide our customers and partners with the best possible service and expand our product range at the same time.”

With the project’s completion, Liebherr has consolidated its mechanical manufacturing operations for all business areas into one site, creating the foundation for higher efficiency and optimal supply chain logistics. The site now employs around 550 people.

“We are delighted that after almost seven years, in which we had to overcome the challenges of managing two production sites at a time, we not only have our entire workforce under one roof, but also an opportunity to properly position ourselves for the future,” said Ulrich Hammerle, managing director for Production and Technology in Oberopfingen.