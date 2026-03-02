Lister Petter launches new Earth Max engine series

Lister Petter has introduced its new Earth Max engine series, which is described as positioning the company ‘firmly in the heavy-duty, mission-critical sector’.

“We’ve come a long way from small, hand-start air-cooled engines,” said Simon Lee, commercial director at Lister Petter. “This is a genuine evolution of the company, both in terms of scale and market positioning, and marks our entry into the large-scale, mission-critical power space.”

12-cylinder Earth Max engine (Photo: Lister Petter)

The high-output diesel engine platform has been engineered to address the realities of modern power generation, with intended customers working on projects including large-scale data centers, utilities, industrial infrastructure and grid support applications. The engines can support installations of up to 2,750 kVA.

Models in the Earth Max range include the 20-cylinder LP2041EG and the flagship LP1686EG. Designed for fixed-speed 1,500 and 1,800 rpm applications where downtime is not an option, the full Earth Max range covers an output range from 1,020 kW to 2,220 kW.

Features of the new engine range include high-pressure common rail fuel injection and an aftercooled turbo architecture. Heavy-duty cooling and lubrication systems support continuous operation, while fuel economy numbers deliver favorable long-term operating economics.

Engine performance has been certified under ISO 3046 and ISO 8528.