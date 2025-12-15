Littelfuse completes acquisition of Basler Electric

Littelfuse, Inc., a developer of smart solutions that enable safe and efficient electrical energy transfer, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Basler Electric Co., a move it said would further strengthen the company’s high-power application capabilities. Terms were not disclosed.

Based in Highland, Ill., Basler is a designer and manufacturer of electrical control and protection technologies serving high-growth industrial markets. Its portfolio of solutions regulates and protects mission-critical power equipment for a broad and expanding customer base. Basler was incorporated in 1947.

As part of the Littelfuse Industrial Segment, Basler is expected to:

Expand Littelfuse presence in mission-critical, secular growth industrial markets such as grid and utility infrastructure, power generation and data center

Enhance high-power application capabilities through a comprehensive and reliable portfolio of controls and protection systems

Complement Littelfuse industrial technology offering, resulting in a more complete solution set and broader customer access

Deliver value creation through growth and operational enhancement opportunities; the acquisition is expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS in 2026

“The closing of the Basler acquisition marks a strong step forward in advancing our strategic priorities. Basler’s comprehensive technology portfolio and proven expertise in electrical control and protection solutions enhance our ability to serve customers driving the next-generation technology innovations across high-growth industrial markets,” said Greg Henderson, President and CEO of Littelfuse. “The Basler team brings a long history of innovation and deeply embedded customer partnerships, and we are pleased to welcome them to Littelfuse as we move forward to drive long-term growth and deliver meaningful value for our customers and shareholders.”

Littelfuse is a diversified industrial technology manufacturer with locations in 20 countries and approximately 16,000 global employees.