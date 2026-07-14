LiuGong brings BE portfolio to North America

LiuGong North America has announced the commercial availability of its battery-electric construction and material handling portfolio in North America. According to the company, its electric platform is supported by more than 60,000 battery-electric machines operating globally and validated through millions of operating hours in real-world applications.

“Our battery-electric platform has already proven itself through millions of commercial operating hours around the world,” said Andrew Ryan, president of LiuGong North America. “Now we’re bringing that experience to North America with machines engineered specifically for this market and backed by years of commercial operation.”

The battery-electric portfolio for North America includes construction and material-handling equipment. (Photo: LiuGong)

The portfolio being deployed in the United States and Canada includes the battery-electric 856HE wheel loader, 820TE loader and 924FE excavator as well as the LRSE4531E fully electric 45-ton reach stacker. Also available will be a growing range of battery-electric forklifts, warehouse equipment and material handling solutions.

At the core of the machines is a liquid-cooled battery management system (BMS) built around an advanced cell-to-pack battery architecture. The BMS continuously monitors battery health, state of charge, charging, thermal performance, diagnostics and safety systems to optimize battery performance, maximize service life, and support long-term fleet uptime.

LiuGong said its engineers have adapted the platform to North American charging standards, electrical infrastructure, software requirements, safety certifications, environmental conditions and dealer service practices to ensure compatibility with regional operating environments. The result, it added, is equipment engineered for reliable operation, seamless charging integration and simplified serviceability across a range of North American jobsites.

The initial lineup marks the beginning of a broader North American rollout, the company said, with additional battery-electric products expected throughout 2027 as it continues expanding and validating its electric equipment portfolio for the region.