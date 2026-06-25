LiuGong presents a series of new machines at Hillhead

LiuGong 8110TE battery-electric wheel loader (Photo: LiuGong)

China’s LiuGong has presented a series of machines new to the UK market at the Hillhead machine and power show in Derbyshire, UK.

In addition to such models as the 925FCR, a 25-tonne short-tail excavator which uses a B6.7 turbodiesel six-cylinder engine supplied by Cummins, the company has previewed a series of battery-electric machines.

These include the 8110TE 40-tonne electric loader, DR50CE electric mining truck and the 428DE electric motor grader.

First launched in China in early 2026, the 8110TE defies the otherwise accepted truism that electric power is better used with smaller machines.

With an operating weight of 41,000 kg, the machine incorporates a 706 kWh battery pack. Using a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry the pack can recharge at up to 720 kW, delivering a charge from 12 to 95% capacity in less than 60 minutes. This is further supported by a liquid cooling system which maintains an optimum temperature range.

Power output is rated at between 200 kW (268 hp) and 264 kW (approx. 354 hp).

The mega pack is located towards the center of the frame to reduce the chance of an impact damaging the system.

Measuring 3,500 mm (width) and 10,000 mm (length), the 8110TE has a maximum speed of 36.5 km/h in forward or reverse.

Dean Thornewell, MD of LiuGong UK at Hillhead 2026 (Photo: Power Progress)

The hydraulic system uses a combined variable displacement dual pump flow setup that supports a standard bucket size of 6.2 cubic meters. Tipping load (straight) is 26,700 kg, while tipping load on a full turn is 23,600 kg. Full arm cycle time at maximum speed is 10 seconds.

As would be expected of an electrically-powered machine the 8110TE produced noticeably less noise while on a demonstration run at Hillhead. This makes it a suited for low-noise worksites, while also improving the operator experience.

Speaking with Power Progress at the show, Dean Thornewell, managing director of LiuGong UK noted that the company has setup a dedicated customer support network in the UK and Europe that includes stock of consumables and hard components.

He added: “Customers at Hillhead want to know that the machine is only part of the story. They want confidence in the people, the parts, the service and the support. That’s where we are continuing to build real momentum in the UK. Hillhead gives us the chance to meet customers face to face, listen to what they need and show them the solutions and support we’re putting in place.”

The full interview with Thornewell will be published in an upcoming issue of Power Progress.