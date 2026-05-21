Responsive Image Banner

Mabb named Stihl VP of Sales

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

21 May 2026

Will oversee the development and execution of U.S. sales strategies

Stihl has appointed Jason Mabb as vice president of Sales. In this role, he will oversee the development and execution of U.S. sales strategies for the company, including demand planning, forecasting, and alignment across Sales and Operations to support growth and dealer success.

“Appointing Jason to this role is an exciting step forward for Stihl,” said Uwe Hirsch, interim co-President, Stihl Inc., in Virginia Beach, Va. “His deep experience within the organization and strong leadership track record position him well to lead our sales strategy and support our expanding dealer network.”

Jason Mabb. (Photo: Stihl)

Mabb brings nearly 20 years of experience with Stihl to his new role. He previously served as sales manager for Midwest Stihl for seven years, where he supported regional sales performance and strengthened dealer relationships. Most recently, he spent six years as branch director at Northeast Stihl, leading operations and driving consistent growth in a key market.

“I am honored to take on this new role with Stihl,” said Mabb. “I look forward to continuing to build strong partnerships with our dealers and working with our teams to advance our sales strategies and deliver value across the organization.”

In addition to setting sales objectives and strategies, Mabb will lead development of long-term sales plans and oversee efforts to enhance customer service and dealer satisfaction. He will also support initiatives related to demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and cross-functional coordination with Production Planning and Procurement.

The company said Mabb’s appointment reflects its continued investment in leadership and its commitment to driving performance across its U.S. operations.

You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Albourgh to present tires for construction, port and forestry machines
New ranges will be shown at The Tire Cologne
Horse introduces newly-updated V20 engine
The new model is offered in two differed hybrid variants
Inside XCMG’s plan to become a truly global giant
As XCMG rises to third place in the Yellow Table, chairman Mr. Yang Dongsheng speaks exclusively with Neil Gerrard
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
×

NEW ARTICLE

The future of off-highway power is about integration, not just innovation

Richard Hemmings, Perkins' new VP and GM, shares his perspective on why integration is becoming central to modern powertrain strategy.

Read more