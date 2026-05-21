Mabb named Stihl VP of Sales

Stihl has appointed Jason Mabb as vice president of Sales. In this role, he will oversee the development and execution of U.S. sales strategies for the company, including demand planning, forecasting, and alignment across Sales and Operations to support growth and dealer success.

“Appointing Jason to this role is an exciting step forward for Stihl,” said Uwe Hirsch, interim co-President, Stihl Inc., in Virginia Beach, Va. “His deep experience within the organization and strong leadership track record position him well to lead our sales strategy and support our expanding dealer network.”

Jason Mabb. (Photo: Stihl)

Mabb brings nearly 20 years of experience with Stihl to his new role. He previously served as sales manager for Midwest Stihl for seven years, where he supported regional sales performance and strengthened dealer relationships. Most recently, he spent six years as branch director at Northeast Stihl, leading operations and driving consistent growth in a key market.

“I am honored to take on this new role with Stihl,” said Mabb. “I look forward to continuing to build strong partnerships with our dealers and working with our teams to advance our sales strategies and deliver value across the organization.”

In addition to setting sales objectives and strategies, Mabb will lead development of long-term sales plans and oversee efforts to enhance customer service and dealer satisfaction. He will also support initiatives related to demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and cross-functional coordination with Production Planning and Procurement.

The company said Mabb’s appointment reflects its continued investment in leadership and its commitment to driving performance across its U.S. operations.