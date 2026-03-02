Mach to show new machine autonomy suite at ConExpo

Mach, a developer of autonomous systems for heavy machinery, will show its production-ready autonomy suite at ConExpo/Con-Agg, to be held in Las Vegas from 3-7 March.

The platform developed by Mach is said to support OEMs moving from prototypes to a standardized vehicle interface layer that streamlines CAN-bus and ethernet communications with existing machine controllers.

This modular architecture allows OEMs to accelerate deployment timelines, reduce integration risk and scale autonomous fleets with having to reengineer core vehicle systems.

High-performance Perception 3 system (Photo: Mach)

The centerpiece of this system is Perception 3, a next-gen vision platform for heavy industrial applications. The latest version drops the Pascal-based GPU of previous versions for the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, which can deliver approximately 40 TOPS (tera operations per second, or 40 trillion operations per second) of dedicated AI computing power and more than seven times the raw data processing capacity.

This computing power allows Perception 3 to run more sophisticated neural networks, capabilities which were previously impossible. Alongside proprietary detection systems, this allows real-time identification of personnel and hazards in complex environments.

To support use in harsh environments, the Perception 3 unit uses an IP67 sealed enclosure supported by a fully passive thermal design that uses no fans or other cooling outlets. It also meets MIL-STD-810 durability requirements for high-vibration profiles.

In addition to low-light performance enhanced neural networks optimized for dawn, dusk and shadow conditions, future sensor capabilities will include integration with LiDAR and Mach’s RadX phased array radar. This with further extend Perception 3’s capability in GPS-denied and zero-visibility environments.

Mach is also introducing Mach Pilot, a remote control unit with integrated UI. This is a deterministic remote mission control solution for mult-asset management.

Working on a platform that uses integrated Samsung Tab Active5 running on embedded Linux OS, Mach Pilot has a latency-optimized long-range wireless link to vehicle receivers via M2M mesh networking.

The unit features an IP67 sealed body which also has drop-tested bumper guards to withstand handling in the field.