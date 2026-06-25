Mack Defense garners $47M to build Heavy Dump Truck

Mack Defense announced it has received $47 million in programmatic funding to continue building the M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck (HDT) at its Allentown, Penn., USA, facility. The funding is part of a new five-year contract awarded in June 2025 to the company for up to 450 trucks, with a total contract value of up to $221.8 million.

The appropriation, part of the 2026 U.S. Department of Defense Appropriations Act, allows the local production line to maintain operations and meet the U.S. military’s heavy logistics needs. Both the HDTs and the production line at the Mack Experience Center have undergone rigorous inspection by government quality auditors to ensure the mission-critical trucks exceed expectations.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie announced that Mack Defense received $47 million in programmatic funding to continue building the M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck (HDT) at its Allentown, Penn., facility. (Photo: Mack Defense)

The HDT, based off the commercially available Mack Granite, is used in construction and upkeep of infrastructure assets including airfields, roadways, landing strips, supply facilities and motor pools. The vehicles are spec’d with heavier-duty rear axles, all-wheel drive, increased suspension ride height and other ruggedized features to meet the specific requirements of the U.S. military.

The HDT model also features advanced technology, including ABS, modern control interfaces for user-friendly operation and active safety systems. Such technologies, coupled with improved sustainability, were said to be key factors in the Army’s investment in the new HDTs.

Mack Defense has built more than 625 M917A3 HDTs to date.