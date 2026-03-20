Mack Keystone vocational tractor makes world debut

The Keystone is a purpose-built Class 8 vocational tractor designed for use in on- and off-road environments. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

In addition to the revamped Mack Granite, Mack Trucks unveiled the all-new Mack Keystone at a pre-show event hosted at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway ahead of the opening of ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026. The purpose-built Class 8 vocational tractor is engineered for customers who operate in construction, agriculture, logging, livestock hauling and other applications that require a truck capable of performing on both highways and challenging off-road terrain.

Named after the Keystone State of Pennsylvania, where Mack Class 8 models for North America and export are assembled at the company’s Lehigh Valley Operations in Macungie, the Keystone builds on the legacy of the Mack Pinnacle while delivering the same advanced technology and safety as the Pioneer, the Anthem and now the new Granite model. According to the company, this unified platform enables the Keystone to offer identical comfort features, safety systems and performance technologies while maintaining its heavy-duty vocational characteristics.

Key to this capability is the tractor’s higher ground clearance, approach angle and robust suspension system. The available Maxride suspension is specifically engineered to deliver enhanced performance on demanding road conditions on or off highway, the company stated.

For the first time, Mack is offering this class of vocational tractor in both axle-forward and axle-back configurations, providing customers with greater flexibility to match their specific operational needs. Both axle positions are available in day cab, 44-in. sleeper and 64-in. sleeper cab configurations. Rear axle configurations include 6x4, 8x4 and 8x6.

In addition to North American markets, the Keystone will be available in select international markets, marking the first time Mack has offered this class of vocational tractor in Latin America.