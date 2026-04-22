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Mack President Stephen Roy to retire
22 April 2026
After nearly 25 years of service with the Volvo Group, including three as president for Mack Trucks and head of Group Trucks North America, Stephen Roy has decided to retire. He will be succeeded by Wilson Lirmann, currently heading Volvo Trucks Latin America.
Roy has held a number of senior leadership roles within the Volvo Group across both the truck and construction equipment businesses. For the past three years, he has served as president of Mack Trucks, during a period in which the company said it has laid a strong foundation for future growth in North America.
“I am deeply grateful for Stephen’s contributions over the years,” said Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO, Volvo Group. “In his different roles, Stephen has driven the platform for continued growth in North America, reinforcing our regional strategy and setting us up well for the next phase.”
Wilson Lirmann has led both Volvo Trucks Latin America and the Group’s Latin American business for nearly 10 years. He brings extensive experience across the truck business and has held several leadership roles within Volvo Trucks.
The transition will take effect on August 1, 2026.
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