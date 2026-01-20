Responsive Image Banner

Mack Trucks begins Anthem production

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

20 January 2026

Mack Anthem enters production The Mack Anthem is being produced at the company's Lehigh Valley Operations.

Mack Trucks has begun production of the all-new Mack Anthem, a completely redesigned truck built for regional-haul applications. The vehicle is being produced at Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) in Macungie, Penn., where all Mack Class 8 vehicles for North America and export are assembled.

Mack invested $405 million within the past decade to prepare for production of the Anthem and other Class 8 vehicles in its portfolio. The Anthem is now available for order at the company’s dealers nationwide.

“Starting production on the all-new Anthem marks a significant milestone for Mack and for the regional-haul segment,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “This truck delivers improvements in every area that matters to our customers’ businesses: fuel efficiency, maneuverability, driver comfort, safety, connectivity and uptime. The Anthem truly is the new standard in regional haul.”

Leadership change at LVO

Mack Trucks also announced it has named Guillaume Giroudon as vice president and general manager at LVO. He replaces Gunnar Brunius, who is now head of digital manufacturing for Volvo Group.

Guillaume Giroudon, vice president and general manager, Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations

Giroudon joined the Volvo Group in 2004 as the department project coordinator for the electrical purchasing department. Since then, he has worked in various purchasing and logistics roles, including most recently as vice president of logistics for Volvo Group North America, leading a team of 100 professionals located at six sites across North America. In this position, Giroudon was responsible for managing on-time delivery of about 1,000 total domestic and international suppliers to 10 production facilities and distribution centers.

In his new role, Giroudon heads the operational responsibility for the assembly of all Class 8 Mack trucks for North America and export.

