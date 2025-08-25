Mack Trucks begins Pioneer production

Mack Trucks announced it has started production for the Mack Pioneer at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) manufacturing facility in Macungie, Penn. The all-new highway truck was unveiled in April 2025.

Mack Pioneer being produced at the Lehigh Valley Operations. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

“Starting production of the Pioneer at our Lehigh Valley facility is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Stephen Roy, president, Mack Trucks. “Our skilled workforce has embraced the advanced manufacturing processes required for this next-generation truck, ensuring every Pioneer that rolls off the line meets Mack’s legendary standards for quality and durability.”

The LVO facility, which has been producing Mack trucks for more than four decades, has been specially prepared to manufacture the Pioneer alongside existing Mack models, implementing specialized production processes to accommodate the Pioneer’s unique features., which include a distinctive brand bridge grille design, headlamp defrost system and advanced digital systems.

Mack Trucks also announced commencement of deliveries to customers like Jamie Hagen, owner of Hell Bent Xpress Trucking, a family-owned, South Dakota-based freight shipping services company, who was among the first to place an order to add six Pioneers to the company’s fleet.

“Our manufacturing team has worked diligently to ensure a smooth production launch,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “The enthusiasm we’re seeing from customers like Hell Bent Xpress validates our investment in this groundbreaking vehicle and our commitment to advancing the long-haul trucking industry.”